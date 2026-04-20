Celebrity

‘Today’ Host Calls Out Co-Host for Saying She Looks Like Famous Dad

‘NOT A COMPLIMENT’

“So, I look like a man?” Jenna Bush Hager asked on Monday.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Jenna Bush Hager did not appreciate her Today show co-host telling her she looks like her dad, former president George W. Bush.

Bush Hager, 44, was promoting her upcoming interviews with four former presidents—her father, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Bill Clinton—to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary, on Today’s fourth-hour show, Jenna & Sheinelle. Her co-host, Sheinelle Jones, 48, tried to say something sweet about Bush Hager and her father, both of whom had just been pictured on screen to promote the special.

“God, you guys look just alike, too,” Jones said. “I know everybody says it, but dang.”

Jenna & Sheinelle
Bush Hager thinks it’s “not a compliment” to be told she looks like her father. Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

The longtime Today host was not flattered. “Well, sometimes that’s not a compliment,” she told Jones, whose mouth dropped at the unexpected reaction, “But I appreciate it.”

Jones added, “I think it is!” but Bush Hager explained, “Well, I think my dad’s handsome, but when people say that, I’m like, ‘So, I look like a man?’”

Jones, who was named Bush Hager’s permanent co-host in December after a year of guest co-hosts following Hoda Kotb’s departure last January, tripped over her words as she tried to explain why it’s a good thing for offspring to look like their father.

George W. Bush and Jenna Bush Hager in 2021.
“So, I look like a man?” Bush Hager asked her co-host on Monday. NBC/Getty

“No, no, listen, for kids who, you know, sometimes…” she began, before ultimately telling Bush Hager that resembling her father makes it certain that she is, indeed, a Bush. “We’re sure it’s you,” Jones said.

Jenna Bush Hager president interviews
Bush Hager is promoting her four interviews with former presidents, including her father, which will premiere on “Today” on Tuesday. Today Show/Instagram

“OK, yeah, my dad is my father,” Bush Hager said, looking at the camera as the behind-the-scenes crew cracked up off camera.

Bush Hager’s interviews with the former presidents will air on Today on Tuesday.

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Entertainment Reporter

EB_hyphenate

eboni.boykin-patterson@thedailybeast.com

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