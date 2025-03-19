Trailers

‘Together’ Trailer: Alison Brie and Dave Franco’s Marriage Takes a Gross Turn

TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS

Their new film has relationship drama, body horror, and more.

Clare Donaldson
Clare Donaldson 

Editorial Intern

Clare Donaldson

Clare Donaldson

Editorial Intern

clare.donaldson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
CelebrityPete Davidson Revealed to Be Dating Famous Actor’s Ex
Kenneal Patterson
Celebrity‘White Lotus’ Star Walks Back Penis Comments: ‘I Said the Wrong Words’
Julia Ornedo
The Last LaughAndrew Schulz Talks Biggest Trump Disappointment and His ‘C+’ Sperm
Matt Wilstein
Hot Takes‘The Visitor’: The Movie With Actors Having Actual Sex With Each Other
Barry Levitt
CelebrityLisa From Blackpink: The Most Famous Person in the World Is in ‘The White Lotus’
Clare Donaldson