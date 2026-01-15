Tom Brady, 48, Grilled After Getting Cozy With Influencer Half His Age

Tom Brady faced questions about his personal life after the retired quarterback was spotted getting cozy with influencer Alix Earle on New Year’s Eve.

Brady, 48, made headlines for partying with TikTok star Earle, 25, in St. Barths. The pair was caught dancing together, captured in a video obtained by TMZ. A separate video posted to X showed Earle rubbing Brady’s back as they chatted.

The footage quickly went viral. And now Brady has some answers for fans, after speaking to People at the Fanatics Studios launch party in Los Angeles on Jan. 13. Brady told the publication that he doesn’t have “much time” for things beyond work and his children.

“You know what? I don’t have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working, and I love my kids,” the father-of-three said.

Tom Brady and Alix Earle were linked after videos of the two leaked from a New Year's Eve party in St. Barths. Getty/The Daily Beast

“I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I’m doing, so I’m working on some really cool projects, and I’m involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things,” he continued, adding that he has his “little babies at home.”

Brady quickly corrected himself, saying, “No, they’re not babies anymore.” Brady shares a son, Jack, 18, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. He also has two children with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen: Benjamin Rein, 16, and Vivian Lake, 13.

Tom Brady, a father-of-three, was married to Gisele Bündchen for 13 years. He shares two children with Bündchen and one son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. John Shearer/Getty Images for THR

Brady told People that he loves seeing his eldest son, Jack, “thrive and grow,” adding, “there’s nothing greater for a parent when you’re seeing your kids do well.” He also revealed that Benjamin is “doing great as a sophomore,” and that Vivian, his “little baby girl,” is in seventh grade and a “kick-a-- volleyball player.”

“I’m so blessed in so many parts of my life,” Brady said.

The rumors about Earle and Brady caught the attention of fans, with many pointing out the 23-year age gap between the two.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Tom Brady and Alix Earle’s representatives for comment.

Earle, who competed on Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, revealed in an emotional TikTok video posted in Dec. 2025 that she is no longer with NFL player Braxton Berrios, 30. The influencer said the breakup had been “really hard to process.” Berrios and Earle had been together since 2023.

Alix Earle competed on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars. Eric McCandless/Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

Brady’s ex, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, 45, tied the knot again, marrying jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in December. Bündchen and Brady were together for 13 years. Before Brady was seen with Earle, the former NFL star was linked to Russian model Irina Shayk.