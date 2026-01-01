Tom Brady, 48, Spotted Getting Cozy With Influencer Half His Age

Tom Brady was spotted getting cozy with a social media influencer half his age on New Year’s Eve.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the 48-year-old former quarterback can be seen dancing in St. Barths with 25-year-old Alix Earle, who rose to fame on TikTok and competed on Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars. Earle then whispers something in Brady’s ear while rubbing his back.

In another video, Brady can be seen grabbing Earle’s waist as they chat back and forth.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen got divorced in 2022. John Shearer/Getty Images for THR

The videos come shortly after Brady’s ex-wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, 45, married jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in December.

The former NFL quarterback and Bündchen were married for 13 years before divorcing in 2022. They have two children together.

Since his divorce, Brady has been linked to Russian model Irina Shayk, 39, with the Daily Mail reporting just last month that their 2023 romance had been rekindled but was not “serious.” Meanwhile, that same month, Earle confirmed in a tearful video her split from her boyfriend of two years, Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, 30.

Alix Earle competed on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars. Eric McCandless/Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

“Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since basically June and we haven’t gotten to see each other that often,” Earle said in the video.

Some social media users have reacted to the videos and rumors suggesting that Earle has moved on with Brady.

“Going from Braxton Beerios to Tom Brady has to be the biggest dating upgrade in the history of dating,” one user posted on X.

Others have pointed out the 23-year age gap between Brady and Earle, with Brady reportedly two years younger than Earle’s father, whom TMZ reports is 50.

“She’s still older than Bill Belichick’s girlfriend,” one user posted, referring to Brady’s former New England Patriots coach, who, at 73, is dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson.