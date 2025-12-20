Gisele Bündchen Ties the Knot (Again)
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is a newly remarried woman, with TMZ reporting that the 45-year-old bombshell married jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in a small ceremony earlier this month. Bündchen was previously married to NFL quarterback Tom Brady for 13 years before divorcing in 2022. Bündchen and Valente first met in 2021 after she began attending classes at the Miami self-defense academy Valente runs with his brothers, and Valente joined Bündchen on a family holiday in November 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in February. Bündchen shares two children, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, with Brady. Bündchen and Valente were reportedly wed in a small ceremony at their home in Surfside, Florida, on Dec. 3, according to a marriage license obtained by TMZ. According to the outlet, while the wedding wasn’t publicized and no photos have been released from the event, it wasn’t secret by any means, with close family and friends aware of the couple’s plans. Brady, meanwhile, has reportedly rekindled his relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk after a short-lived fling in 2023.