Tom Brady sang his praises for a notable Trump backer in a post on X on Thursday.

The 48-year-old NFL superstar commented on a post from NewsNation teasing a “breakthrough” interview between Chris Cuomo and Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong—the billionaire owner of the Los Angeles Times and a public advocate for President Donald Trump.

The conversation, scheduled to air next Tuesday, will supposedly reveal that Soon-Shiong has discovered a way to “kill cancer” that the federal government deemed insignificant.

It’s unclear what treatment he may be discussing, but Soon-Shiong has long experimented with cancer treatments.

In 1995, he invented Abraxane—an FDA-approved chemotherapy drug aimed at treating advanced pancreatic and breast cancers, as well as non-small cell lung cancer.

I'll be watching. This is incredible work that needs more attention. We need more minds like this attacking our worlds biggest problems. Thank you for what you're doing @DrPatSoonShiong https://t.co/ALapyOV8br — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 17, 2025

“So you’re telling me the federal government is aware, but dismisses what you believe is the most important thing to be focused on?” Cuomo asks Soon-Shiong in the 30-second preview.

“It is the only cell within us that hasn’t been unlocked,” Soon-Shiong explained.

Brady commended the billionaire doctor’s efforts on X—calling it “incredible work that needs more attention.”

“I’ll be watching,” Brady wrote. “We need more minds like this attacking our worlds biggest problems. Thank you for what you’re doing @DrPatSooShiong”

The multihyphenate Soon-Shiong, who purchased the Times in 2018, has been a fixture in Trump’s orbit since his first term, having previously sought to serve as Trump’s “health care czar.”

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a medical doctor, researcher, investor and billionaire owner of the 'Los Angeles Times', has made efforts to appeal to the good graces of the Trump administration. Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Since his ownership of the Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper, Soon-Shiong has made his political leanings clear in his meddling with editorial decisions—having vetoed a planned endorsement of former vice president Kamala Harris from the paper’s editorial board last year.

His efforts to appeal to more conservative-leaning readers through the Times‘ opinion pages resulted in the addition of conservative commentator Scott Jennings to the editorial board, and he also flirted with adding right-wing firebrand Candace Owens to his roster for a separate media venture from the newspaper.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady is no stranger to palling around with Trump—given the two just shared a suite together during a FIFA Club World Cup match in July.

While he was still in the league, Brady informally endorsed Trump ahead of his first term—calling the “Make America Great Again” seen in his locker a “nice keepsake.”

“Donald is a good friend of mine. I have known him for a long time,” Brady said during a 2015 interview.

Tom Brady (seated left) and Donald Trump in a golf cart at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2006. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Speaking with Variety in 2022, the famed quarterback clarified that his relationship with the president was “mischaracterized a lot” by the media.