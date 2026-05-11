Tom Brady Takes Affair Jab at Kevin Hart in Revenge Roast

Tom Brady finally got his revenge on Kevin Hart, flipping the script on the comedian with a brutal roast that included jabs about Hart’s admitted extramarital affair.

The quarterback made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s Roast of Kevin Hart, and instantly unleashed on the star. “All right, this won’t take long, because, as you guys know, I’m a busy man,” he began. “But I do have a few words for you before I return to my affairs in Las Vegas.”

“Oh, wait, I’m talking about affairs in Las Vegas. Was that off? Not supposed to talk about affairs in Vegas? I think I broke another rule. F--- it. I talked about it!” he quipped.

Kevin Hart and Tom Brady reunited at Netflix's live roast of Hart on Sunday. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

In 2017, Hart openly admitted to cheating on his wife, Eniko Parrish Hart, while in Las Vegas. Eniko was pregnant at the time. The actor and comedian confessed his guilt on New York’s Power 105.1 radio show, saying he had made “a bad error in judgment” and hoping his wife could forgive him.

Eniko and Hart have since reconciled and have two children together.

Brady’s brutal jab at Hart’s cheating scandal comes two years after Hart unleashed on Brady, 48, at his own roast in 2024.

Kevin Hart and Tom Brady speak onstage during Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart at The Kia Forum on May 10, 2026, in Inglewood, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

Hart, 46, served as the roastmaster at Brady’s Netflix roast. During his roast, Hart made a series of brutal jabs and infamously said “F--- you” to the football player seven times.

The Jumanji actor found time to torch Brady on Sunday, too, telling the audience that he can handle any joke and reminding them of 2024’s roast. “I’m gonna tell you right now, it’s gonna be way better than the Brady roast,” Hart said.

Tom Brady and Kevin Hart speak onstage during "G.R.O.A.T: The Greatest Roast Of All Time" in 2024, where Hart served as the host. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

“The reason why is because I’m not a b---h. Tom is a b---h. Tom sat there the whole time with the f---ing white man’s face…He was a f---ing b---h. I ain’t no b---h. You bring whatever it is that you got. I could give two fucks. You go and say what you want to say. Say it. I don’t give a s--t. At the end of the day, I’m Kevin Hart. I’m the man.”

At that point, Brady appeared on stage, saying, “Jesus, do you ever shut the f--- up?”

“Have you even left the Forum, or have you just been here screaming into that mic the last two years waiting for daddy to come home? Well, unlike your real dad, I actually showed up,” said the quarterback.

“How did the GOAT roast go from me to you? I won seven Super Bowls; Kevin has made two ‘Ride Along’ movies.” Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

Brady used his brief cameo for payback, also roasting Hart’s height, size, fame, and family.

“I played in the NFL for 23 seasons, but I’ve never seen anyone drop the ball like this,” said Brady. “How did the GOAT roast go from me to you? I won seven Super Bowls; Kevin has made two Ride Along movies. I’ve won five Super Bowl MVP awards. Kevin, you’re the third most famous person in Jumanji.”

At one point, Brady gifted Hart with a miniature New York Knicks jersey on stage, saying, “That’s newborn size. It fits you.”

Brady also found a moment to hit on Hart’s wife, finding her in the audience.

“Kevin, you took a lot of shots at my family in the roast. But I’m too classy to go after your beautiful wife. Or am I?” he said. “What’s up, girl?” he said to Eniko, 41.

Brady was one of many in a starry line-up of comedians and actors present to take down Hart. Stand-up comedian Jeff Ross told the Daily Beast that the show would be a revenge tour with “no holds barred.”