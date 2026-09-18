Tom Cruise Reveals What Taylor Swift Told Him During NFL Game

Tom Cruise shared what he and Taylor Swift talked about at Monday’s Kansas City Chiefs game.

The famous duo was photographed chatting in a VIP suite while watching the Chiefs face the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

“She was schooling me on football,” Cruise told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show. “For real! She was bringing the football.”

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 14: Singer Taylor Swift and actor Tom Cruise attend the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/David Eulitt/Getty Images

When it comes to the sport, the 64-year-old Top Gun star said Swift, 36, “knows her stuff.”

“She knew nothing about football when she met Travis,” he added, referring to Swift’s husband and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. “She said, ‘He’s so patient.’ I said, ‘I’m sure he was.’”

The "Top Gun" star stopped by Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show on Thursday night. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Aside from the game, Cruise said, the stars discussed music and movies.

“She’s funny. She’s got a great sense of humor,” he said. “A brilliant writer, also.”

In July, Cruise was among the hundreds of celebrities and friends in attendance at Swift’s wedding at Madison Square Garden, according to TMZ.

Swift and Kelce tied the knot this summer with a lavish wedding at Madison Square Garden. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“They’re a beautiful couple and magical in their own right,” Cruise told Fallon.

Cruise and Swift’s famous friendship goes back as far as 2024, when Cruise attended Swift’s second London show of her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium.

“She’s a genius,” Cruise said. “I’ve been following her since she was a kid.”