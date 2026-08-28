Oscar Nominee Drops X-Rated Rap Lyric About Kathy Bates

Dramatic actor Tom Hardy, 48, has a rapper alias named Frankie Pulitzer, and his new album is rife with celebrity references.

One particularly wild line invokes Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates, 78—as a sex symbol. In the track “Mad Technology,” he tosses out Stephen King movies including Misery, for which Bates won an Academy Award for Best Actress.

“You s--t-for-brain no-name lame, that bites like Cujo,” he raps. “I’d rather masturbate to Kathy Bates than hear you flow / And you know that Misery, it loves company.”

Tom Hardy attends the premiere of the TV series "MobLand" in London, Britain, March 27, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes Isabel Infantes/REUTERS

Hardy is known for playing complex, gritty roles in hits like Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Peaky Blinders, and The Revenant, for which he received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He hasn’t spoken publicly about his music career, which began in the ‘90s with recordings under the moniker Tommy No. 1.

His new album, “Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer,” is a collaboration with underground rap supergroup Czarface and features rap icons like Busta Rhymes.

Other lyrics from the album highlight Willem Dafoe, Martin Scorsese’s 1999 film Bringing Out the Dead, and plenty of Marvel moments.

Tom Hardy is known for playing gritty, complex characters like Max Rockatansky in "Mad Max: Fury Road," Warner Bros. Pictures

“I’m Bringing Out the Dead like a paramedic out the Cage, directed by Marty,” he raps in the song “Raw Forever.” “Frank Pierce the gang’s here welcome to the party / I be somewhat of a scientist like Willem Dafoe / If you know then you know / Goblin up crumbs / Hit ’em with the fly kill ’em with the low.”

Hollywood hip-hop guru Frankie Pulitzer is a stark departure from the tortured men Hardy often plays in dark, sophisticated films. Evidently, the actor contains multitudes.