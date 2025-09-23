Tori Spelling Reveals Charlie Sheen’s Odd Ask After Date

Tori Spelling’s brief relationship with Charlie Sheen in the mid-’90s came to a screeching halt when she was asked to hide the actor from US Marshalls.

Spelling, 52, detailed the bizarre encounter in a Monday episode of her podcast, “misSPELLING.” At the time, Sheen was on the run after violating his parole for a 1997 misdemeanor battery charge he received for assaulting his former girlfriend, Brittany Ashland.

Charlie Sheen, 60, asked Spelling’s now-sober friend, Kevin, if he could ask her out on a date. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star explained that back in 1998, she shared an L.A. condo with childhood friend (and later her dentist), Kevin, who used drugs and was “partying” with their neighbor, Sheen.

Eventually, the Two and a Half Men star, 60, went through the now-sober friend, Kevin, to ask her if he could take her out on a date.

“Kevin said, ‘Charlie wants to ask you on a date,’” Spelling said.

The daughter of the late 90210 producer Aaron Spelling confessed that she was “nervous” and didn’t want to go by herself.

So, Kevin and his parents, whom Spelling and Sheen both knew, ended up tagging along to their dinner at an Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills.

“And what I learned that night is how unimaginably intelligent [Sheen] is,” she said. “Off the charts. And his humor was just so—talk about charming, smart, funny, witty. Like, this guy was it.”

But the nice dinner wasn’t the end of their interactions.

Later, she was invited to a party at Sheen’s, and when she arrived, he allegedly offered her a “hot crack pipe.”

On the night Spelling was asked to help hide Sheen from the authorities, she described hearing helicopters looking for him. Sheen’s former girlfriend filed a Dec. 1996 suit alleging he knocked her unconscious, resulting in her needing seven stitches.

“Kevin comes in and says, ‘T, I need to ask you a favor,’” she explained.

A photograph taken of Brittany Ashland after she was allegedly attacked by Charlie Sheen. James Aylott/Getty Images

“And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course, anything.’ And he’s like, ‘Can we hide Charlie?’”

She immediately denied the request, saying, “Are you f---ing kidding me? No!”

Sheen eventually turned himself in. He was ordered to go to rehab, and his probation was extended for an additional year. The violation stemmed from his father, Martin Sheen, reporting his son after he suffered a near-fatal cocaine overdose.

Charlie Sheen, who said he’s been sober for eight years, described the same encounter in his Sept. 2025 memoir, “The Book of Sheen.” Dominik Bindl/Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

The Platoon actor, who recently said he’s been sober for eight years, described the same encounter in his Sept. 2025 memoir, “The Book of Sheen.”