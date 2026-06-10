Tracy Morgan Shocks ‘SNL’ Star, 28, With NSFW Sex Advice

Saturday Night Live alum Tracy Morgan has just one piece of advice for breakout cast member Marcello Hernandez with all his newfound success: Become a father.

“You married? You ain’t got no kids?” Morgan, 57, asked Hernandez, 28, in an Actors on Actors interview for Variety on Wednesday.

“Nope,” the young SNL star said, stifling a laugh.

“You better stop pulling out,” Morgan replied, causing the younger comedian to burst into laughter and cover his face.

Tracy Morgan sent Marcello Hernandez into a fit of laughter with his seemingly genuine advice of having as many kids as possible. X/Screengrab

“Told that to my sons,” Morgan said. “34 years old and you ain’t got no babies. I want to see my grandkids. Anytime I turn around, you pulling out. Can’t do nothing without you pulling out. You got to stop that.”

The Emmy-nominated 30 Rock star, who has four children, three of whom are sons, said he’s trying to “break Bob Marley’s record” of 12 children.

Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

“How many kids you got now?” Hernandez asked.

“On the books or off?” Morgan quipped, adding that, to his knowledge, he’s got “a good 20 on.”

“I’m trying to birth a nation,” he joked, adding, “This kid is learning a lot right now.”

“I am. I’m studying. I’m studying,” Hernandez confirmed.

Marcello, who was rumored to be dating Sabrina Carpenter for years, hard-launched his relationship with Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral at the Grammys in January. Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Hernandez’s love life has been a topic of popular discussion for years, ever since he was rumored to have become romantically linked to pop star Sabrina Carpenter, 27, after his Domingo SNL sketch with her went viral in 2025.

“If I’m you again and I’m 28, I’m going to try to date her with all my might. Are you not trying your hardest to marry her?” Dax Shepard asked the young comedian on his podcast in January.

“I’m in a relationship,” the SNL breakout, who was notably spotted at a Carpenter concert in 2024, replied. “I’m in a relationship with a Dominican girl. She’s an architect. She’s unreal. She went to Yale.” Hernandez is currently dating architect and designer Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral.

Morgan did have one piece of real advice for the up-and-comer given to him by previous SNL legend Eddie Murphy.

“People love characters—Domingo is a favorite. But I want you to go to the Weekend Update desk, and I don’t want you to wear no mustache or nothing. Use your regular name,“ Morgan stated. ”That’s what Eddie told me."

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1892 -- Pictured: (l-r) Marcello Hernández and anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday, December 13, 2025 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images) Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

“You don’t want to be going through the airport for the next 20 years, and people call you Domingo. That’s not what your mother named you,” he explained. “When I go to the airport, they go, ‘Hey, Tracy.’”

“Eddie showed me how to be a household name,” he concluded. “Do your characters; that’s great. But when you do Update, do you.”