Travis Kelce Spotted Partying Solo on Super Bowl Weekend

Travis Kelce turned heads on Super Bowl weekend for flying solo at star-studded parties without fiancée Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, 36, was spotted without Swift, 36, at Sports Illustrated’s marquee Super Bowl bash in San Francisco on Saturday, rubbing shoulders with a celebrity-heavy crowd that included Rob Gronkowski, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Jon Hamm, Sofía Vergara, Bill Burr, and more.

Travis Kelce joined The Chainsmokers on stage for a sing-along to Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” while partying on Saturday. Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Kelce was filmed taking shots to 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” and joining The Chainsmokers for a sing-along to Swift’s “Blank Space,” without the pop superstar in sight, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

Swift was also absent when Kelce was seen strolling the sidelines of Levi’s Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LX on Sunday. Kelce and the Chiefs, who suffered a crushing defeat at last year’s Super Bowl, did not make the big game this season.

On Thursday, Kelce was seen partying without Swift at the “Tight Ends & Friends” in San Francisco, where he hopped behind the DJ booth and queued up Swift’s classic “You Belong with Me” and new song “The Fate of Ophelia.”

The three-time Super Bowl champion even broke out part of the song’s viral choreography, People reported.

Travis Kelce walks on the field before Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clarita. Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Swift, who was aggressively booed while watching Kelce play in last year’s Super Bowl, didn’t attend any of his away games during the 2025 regular season for security reasons, according to ELLE.

The couple, who were reportedly last photographed together on Jan. 12 while grabbing dinner in Beverly Hills, announced their engagement in August last year with an Instagram post the singer captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The couple hasn’t announced a date for their wedding, but The Sun has previously reported that they plan on getting married in June.

Kelce and Swift first got together in 2023, after the tight end called out the singer on his podcast for not meeting him backstage at the Kansas stop on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The NFL star claimed he’s “never” argued with Swift throughout the entirety of their two-and-a-half-year relationship in a December podcast with George Clooney.