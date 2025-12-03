Travis Kelce Swears He’s ‘Never’ Had an Argument With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce claims he’s “never” argued with fiancée Taylor Swift throughout the entirety of their two-and-a-half-year relationship.

During Wednesday’s edition of the New Heights podcast, which he hosts alongside his brother Jason, the NFL star had the tables turned on him by guest George Clooney when he asked the actor about a frequently repeated claim that he has never gotten into an argument with his wife, Amal.

“You claim that you and your wife haven’t gotten into a fight in 10 years. Are you lying?” Kelce asked Clooney during a Q&A segment at the end of the pod.

George Clooney flipped the script on travis during an episode of his podcast. YouTube

“No, I’m not lying,” Clooney said with a smirk. “Travis, shall we ask you the same question?”

“Well, it’s only been two and a half years, but you’re right,” Kelce responded with a laugh. “I haven’t gotten into an argument. Never once.”

Elaborating on the claims, Clooney said that at his age, he no longer sees the point of getting wrapped up in petty domestic disputes.

“Neither of us are gonna win the argument, so why get in?” he said. “Dude, I’m 64 years old. What am I gonna argue about at this point, you know? I’ve met this incredible woman who is beautiful and smart, and she stands for all the most important things that I believe in in the world.”

Clooney claims he and wife Amal have nothing to argue about. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

“I can’t believe how lucky I am. So what am I going to fight about?” Clooney added.

The actor then told both Kelce brothers they were free to follow his lead. “You can use that one if you want,” he quipped, to which Travis responded by telling the star he was hanging on to every word.

“Damn, that’s a good one, I’m stealing it for sure,” he told Clooney. “I’m just taking notes this whole time, big guy, you don’t even know.”

Swift and Kelce first got together in 2023, after the 36-year-old called out the pop superstar on his podcast for not meeting him backstage at the Kansas stop on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift told TIME magazine, referring to the podcast episode as the catalyst for their romance. “We started hanging out right after that.”

The pair later announced their engagement in August this year, and Swift has since admitted that they are fully supportive of each other’s personal and professional endeavors.

Kelce claims he and Swift have never had a domestic dispute. TheStewartofNY/GC Images

“That’s the coolest thing about Travis, like he is so passionate about what he does, that me being passionate about what I do, it connects us,” Swift said during an interview with BBC Radio. “There’s no point in time where he’s gonna be like, ‘I’m really upset that you’re still making the music.’”