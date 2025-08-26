Taylor Swift Announces Engagement to Travis Kelce

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Taylor Swift posted on Instagram Tuesday along with photos of NFL star Travis Kelce proposing to her.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and aspiring actor has made things a official with the megastar after dating for almost two years.

The announcement revealed the ring Kelce used to lock in the singer-songwriter—a vintage-inspired ring that Page Six reports was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift told Time magazine in 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she also explained.

Instagram/TaylorSwift

Kelce, who was thrust into the spotlight when the relationship became public in September 2023, has since embraced his newfound fame, adding TV host and actor to his resume alongside the NFL. The pairing has been a financial boon for the organization, which has seen more engagement from new fans who watch the games in the hopes of catching a glimpse of Swift cheering on her beau from the sidelines.

Football: Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce (87) kisses girlfriend and singer Taylor Swift following victory vs San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas, NV 2/11/2024 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164496 TK1) Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

The footballer’s New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce also became a pop culture fixture after the pair began dating publicly. Swift’s first ever appearance on the show this month broke a Guinness World Record for most live viewers on YouTube with 1.3 million concurrent watchers. She used that appearance to announce that her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, will be released on Oct. 3.