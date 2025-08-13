Cheat Sheet
1
Family Begs for Help as Iconic Group’s Singer Goes Missing
‘TRYING TO STAY HOPEFUL’
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.13.25 10:53AM EDT 
Sandra Hall was last seen boarding an uptown 2 train in Brooklyn on Friday.
Hall Family/CBS News

The daughter of an 80-year-old former singer for The Platters is begging for help to find her mother, who vanished in Brooklyn on Friday. Sandra Hall, who performed with the legendary vocal group in the 1960s, was last seen around 4 p.m. near Atlantic Terminal after visiting the mall with her caretaker. Hall, who has dementia, became separated at the Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center subway station. According to her daughter, Kahtia DaSilva, Hall slipped through a turnstile and boarded an uptown 2 train before her caretaker could react. “She just hopped on, and by the time my niece… was able to get her bearings, the train had already gone,” DaSilva said. Hall has not been seen since. She was wearing gray sweatpants, a pink shirt, and white sneakers. “We don’t know where she’s been sleeping, what she’s been eating,” DaSilva said. “I’m very concerned.” DaSilva is clinging to hope her mother may be in a hospital or shelter. “A lot of things are running through my mind right now. I am trying to stay hopeful.”

Read it at CBS News

2

Taylor Swift Jokes About Her ‘Male Sports Fans’ on Travis Kelce’s Podcast

DON’T BLAME ME!
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 08.13.25 11:03AM EDT 
Published 08.13.25 10:40AM EDT 
Taylor Swift reacts while watching the Kansas City Chiefs.
Taylor Swift reacts while watching the Kansas City Chiefs. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Hitmaker and all-round pop culture phenomenon Taylor Swift remains Fearless in the face of backlash from her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s fans about her taking up screen time when the NFL tight-end plays. “I think we all know that if there’s one more thing that male sports fans wanna see in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me,” the pop superstar quipped in a teased clip from her upcoming appearance on Kelce’s podcast, New Heights. He hosts the show with his brother Jason Kelce, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans of Travis’ team, the Kansas City Chiefs, have increasingly expressed frustration with Swift’s appearance at games since the pair started dating more than two years ago. “Here for the football. Forced to have Taylor Swift,” as one user once put it on X, with others blaming her for a kind of ‘Yoko Ono’ effect when the team underperforms.

Read it at TMZ

Shop with Scouted

These CBD Gummies Are Formulated to Help You Fall (and Stay) Asleep
SPECIAL FX
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.06.25 2:37PM EDT 
Published 07.16.25 5:33PM EDT 
Hand holding a package of CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin by CBDfx
CBDfx

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

At its best, staying busy each day can help you feel productive and grounded. But maintaining an active lifestyle doesn’t mean ignoring stress or selling yourself short on rest—in fact, quite the opposite. CBDfx’s calming CBD gummies are formulated to support your daily routine, helping you reduce stress and get better sleep.

Since 2014, CBDfx has been on a mission to deliver high-quality CBD products that support wellness. Though the brand offers a wide range of options like tinctures, topicals, and capsules, its flagship gummies collection continues to stand out. These juicy, fruit-flavored gummies support everything from daily health to energy and focus to diet and detox support—but relaxation and sleep are where the brand truly helps support a busy lifestyle.

CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin
Get 20% off your order with the code TRYCBD20
Buy At CBDfx

If you’re looking for something light to calm down and slowly drift off at night, these yummy gummies blend CBD with melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, helping promote a sense of calm that can slowly lull you into a full night’s rest.

CBD Gummies + THC: Lemon Dream
Get 20% off your order with the code TRYCBD20
Buy At CBDfx

If you need something stronger, CBDfx’s Lemon Dream THC gummies also include a potent punch of Delta-9 THC, making them just one step removed from a classic, sleep-inducing cannabis strain.

Day & Night CBD Gummy Set
Get 20% off your order with the code TRYCBD20
Buy At CBDfx

Want to follow a night of great rest with a daytime health boost? Grab a Day & Night set, which pairs the sleep gummies with a turmeric and spirulina gummy. If you’re ready to stock up, make sure to use the exclusive code TRYCBD20 to enjoy an extra 20 percent off your entire order.

3
‘Tonight Show’ Has Record Night Thanks to Fox Host
MAGA BOOST
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 08.12.25 5:16PM EDT 
Tonight Show
NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

The Tonight Show had its largest audience of the year when it featured Fox News host Greg Gutfeld as a special guest. LateNighter reported that Thursday’s show had 1.71 million total viewers, making it the program’s most-watched episode on a “regular” night—A.K.A not directly following an NFL football game or an Olympics event—since Dec. 19, 2023, when an episode directly following The Voice finale drew an audience of 1.74 million. Those who tuned in hoping to see fireworks between the right-wing host and Jimmy Fallon were left disappointed, as the two men were friendly with each other and avoided discussing politics throughout their 10-minute chat. Some of the success of Thursday’s show can also be attributed to a guest appearance by the Jonas Brothers. Still, LateNighter noted that the Tonight Show’s viewership figures—provided by Nielsen live-plus-same-day data—grew as the episode went on, meaning there were more eyes for Fox’s late-night darling than there were for the Jo Bros.

Read it at LateNighter

4
Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Says She Got Death Threats After Bunnies Dumped in Park
BAD BUNNY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 08.13.25 9:59AM EDT 
Published 08.13.25 8:54AM EDT 
Anna Delvey.
Anna Delvey. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, says she received hundreds of death threats after being accused of abandoning rabbits she posed with for a photoshoot in a New York City park. Sorokin, 34, borrowed the bunnies from acquaintance Christian Batty, who unbeknownst to her, had abandoned them in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park after the shoot. After initially denying it, Batty eventually fessed up to abandoning the animals, but that didn’t stop irate Instagram users flooding Sorokin’s inbox with threats. “It just seems to me like everything I do is just wrong,” Sorokin said, sharing screenshots of the hateful messages from a deluge of animal activists which had rendered her Insta unusable. “I can never do right by these people,” she added. “It seems like a lot of these people, just because they’re engaged in animal rescue, they feel like they’re entitled to insult you or talk to you or say anything because they’re hiding behind this thing that they’re doing,” she continued, highlighting threats she should take her own life or get someone to “make a carpet out of your skin.” Sorokin was jailed in 2019 for defrauding investors of tens of thousands of dollars after posing as a fake heiress named Anna Delvey, with her exploits later depicted in the hit 2022 Netflix drama, Inventing Anna. The rabbits used in the shoot are currently in foster care until they can find their forever home.

Read it at NBC News

Partner update

These Cute Sundresses Have It All—Bold Design, Oh-So Soft Cotton, and Deep Pockets
CUTE & COMFY
AD BY Printfresh
Published 08.13.25 12:00AM EDT 
A woman wearing a fuchsia dress with a floral design standing in front of a wall of flowers.
Printfresh

Summer may be winding down, but sundresses aren’t going anywhere. Printfresh’s bold, cotton dresses are made for the season and beyond. Each size-inclusive dress (XS to 4X or 6X depending on style) features hand-drawn designs and–wait for it–pockets. And not the tiny decorative, kind: these are deep pockets that easily hold your phone, keys, and wallet. No matter how you wear them, a Prinfresh dress makes it look like you put in serious effort when all you really did was throw one on.

Folklore Flowers
Buy At Printfresh$228

With puff sleeves, a flutter hem, and an adjustable belt, this square-neck dress channels prairie charm. Finish the look with your favorite pair of cowboy boots.

Tibetan Tigress
Buy At Printfresh$228

The lush foliage and beautiful tiger cats of this striking blue dress create a surprisingly neutral palette. With pintuck pleats and flutter sleeves, it’s the kind of dress that makes people ask where you got it.

Juliette Dress in City Cats
Buy At $198

While the collar and button-up silhouette say “business,” the pattern of spotted leopards and lush tropical foliage say “but in a cool job.”

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

5
Prisoner Escapes From Custody in Dramatic Airport Getaway
FUGITIVE FLEES
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.13.25 6:58AM EDT 
John Nino
John Nino Facebook

Police in Washington are searching for an escaped fugitive after he managed to elude authorities while being transported through an airport. John Nino, 20, was in police custody after being arrested in New Mexico several days prior on a second-degree robbery charge. But while being escorted through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the prisoner managed to escape his captors and flee the scene. Officers say they last saw him crossing railway tracks and heading towards Highway 99. A warrant had previously been issued for his arrest in June after he violated community supervision terms. Nino, who officers describe as being 6ft 2ins and weighing around 154lbs, is still at large. Authorities have urged the public not to approach Nino if they spot him and report any sightings to local law enforcement. The incident is the second time a prisoner has escaped from Sea-Tac Airport this year, after 29-year-old inmate Sedric Stevenson also went on the run while being transported across state lines. Stevenson was at large for over six weeks before being apprehended by authorities 45 days later.

Read it at ABC News

6
Tourist Hospitalized After Plunging from Hillside While Taking Selfie
GREEK TRAGEDY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.13.25 8:57AM EDT 
A view on Mount Lycabettus from the Athenian Acropolis in Athens, Greece on March 14th, 2024. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A tourist in Athens was hospitalized after plunging from the courtyard of a church perched atop the city’s highest hill while taking a selfie, local media reported. The man, believed to be in his mid-to-late 20s, fell Tuesday morning from the Agios Georgios church on Lycabettus Hill, a popular sightseeing spot in the Greek capital. Witnesses said he appeared to be “swept by winds” while sitting on a ledge outside the church before tumbling onto rocks and stone-paved steps below. Emergency services, including police, a motorcycle unit, and ambulance crews, rushed to the scene. One bystander told Newsbomb that a fellow tourist ran to get help. “We stayed with him until the rescuers arrived. They took him away conscious and transferred him to the hospital.” Another eyewitness described the aftermath as “a bit hard to watch,” recalling seeing the man bleeding but still “blinking his eyes” as medics worked. The church was closed to visitors following the incident. Authorities said the man remains in stable condition as he recovers.

Read it at MailOnline

7
Alicia Silverstone Teases What to Expect From New ‘Clueless’
AS IF!
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 08.13.25 4:21AM EDT 
Justin Walker and Alicia Silverstone in a scene from the film 'Clueless', 1995. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Getty Images)
Justin Walker and Alicia Silverstone in a scene from the film 'Clueless', 1995. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Getty Images) Archive Photos/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone has dropped some clues about the Clueless TV reboot in the works for Peacock, perfectly timed for the 30th anniversary of the classic 1995 film. Silverstone, who played fashion-obsessed Beverly Hills teen Cher Horowitz in the movie, told Entertainment Tonight the reboot will differ from the original. “I can’t wait to step back into Cher’s skin and her fancy designer shoes that will be gently used, of course, duh, because she’s evolved,” she said. “This is 2025, she’s not wearing the new stuff unless it’s sustainable or vegan. We’ll have to see how far we can go with that.” Silverstone, 48, said she was ”obviously excited" to reprise the role but never planned on it. “I wouldn’t wanna mess up this thing that we all love so much. We will do our very best to honor the original movie that we love and also bring something new to it. That’s the goal, and I believe we will execute that goal.” The reboot will be written and executive produced by Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, with the movie’s original writer and director Amy Heckerling.

8
Jason Momoa Reveals Near-Death Experience While Surfing
AQUAMAN?
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.13.25 4:00AM EDT 
Jason Momoa
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jason Momoa has opened up about a near-death experience he had while surfing, which had such an impact on him that it inspired him to give up smoking. The 46-year-old Aquaman star spoke about the incident, which occurred while he was surfing off the coast of Maui in 2007, in an appearance on the Smartless podcast. He explained that a mile from shore the leash for his surfboard snapped, leaving him stuck in a “crazy spot” on the outer reef where his friends couldn’t see him. The “10-foot Hawaiian waves” that kept battering his head were so strong they also ripped his shorts off and Momoa genuinely believed he was going to die. After 10 minutes, his arms and legs had given up, but finally one of the men he was surfing with managed to rescue him. After that, he quit smoking, telling the Smartless hosts, “The moment I came out, I never smoked again. I just died. I just died. I tried and tried, but I couldn’t do it again because I just, I gave up. Like, I gave up my life.”

Read it at Smartless

Shop with Scouted

This $11 Natural Deodorant Smells Like a Designer Perfume
AMBER AURA
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Updated 08.06.25 2:46PM EDT 
Published 07.18.25 7:30PM EDT 
Humble Brands Sweet Amber Deodorant
Humble Brands.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.

The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.

Humble Brands Sweet Amber Aluminum-Free Deodorant
See At Humble Brands

In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.

The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.

9
Legendary Rock Star Says He Won’t Attend His Hall of Fame Induction
SHOCK TWIST
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.12.25 3:51PM EDT 
Published 08.12.25 3:49PM EDT 
Chubby CHecker
Bill McCay/Getty Images

After 40 years of eligibility, Ernest Evans, better known as Chubby Checker, will finally be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 8. Evans, however, is making a point of skipping the ceremony. During a live interview, the 83-year-old inventor of “The Twist,” a worldwide dance craze in the ’60s, said he made sure his manager booked him a gig that would prevent him from attending the induction ceremony. “I told my manager, ‘Make sure when we go to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the induction, that I’m doing what I love doing the most: Being in front of an audience. A live audience, not a television audience,’” Evans said. When the Rock Hall officially invited Evans to the induction, he said he told them, “We’re not coming. We have a gig.” “Well, forget about your gig,” he recalls them responding. “We never forget about gigs,” he said. Evans said he wants to prove that even at his ripe age, he is “alive and well and the audience is wonderful and my dream is being fulfilled and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is happening all at the same time.”

Chubby Checker is skipping the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony (h/t @rockinretropod.bsky.social ) …more to come

[image or embed]

— Future Rock Legends (@futurerocklegends.com) July 29, 2025 at 12:17 AM
Read it at People

10
‘What’s Happening!!’ Sitcom Star Dies at 60
STAR GONE
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.12.25 3:12PM EDT 
Published 08.12.25 2:58PM EDT 
WHAT'S HAPPENING!! - Cast Gallery - Danielle Spencer - Shoot Date: August 29, 1978.
ABC Photo Archives/ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The child star who played Dee Thomas in the 70s sitcom What’s Happening!! has died at 60. Danielle Spencer passed away on Monday night following complications from cancer in a Virginia hospital, her former co-star and close friend Haywood Nelson told TMZ. The actress was surrounded by family when she passed. Nelson said that he last spoke to Spencer over the phone two weeks prior, where she sounded “upbeat.” Nelson told TMZ he always viewed Spencer like a younger sister. Spencer played the role of Thomas in ABC’s What’s Happening!! from 1976 to 1979 for three seasons, and reprised her role for the sequel What’s Happening Now!! from 1985 to 1988. She went on to become a veterinarian after her time as an actress. Nelson honored her legacy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, stating “Dr. Dee, our brilliant, loving, positive, pragmatic warrior, without fail, has finally found her release from the clutches of this world and a body...She will be missed in this form and forever embraced.”

Read it at TMZ

