Taylor Swift Slams ‘Shockingly Offensive’ Speculation About Her Marriage

Donald Trump was greeted with a chorus of ridicule upon his return to TikTok as he claimed to have “saved” the platform. The president sat low behind the Resolute Desk in his first post since the 2024 election season, triumphantly captioned, “I SAVED TIKTOK.” “To all of those young people of TikTok, I saved TikTok, so you owe me big,” he said in the post Monday. “And now you’re looking at me in the Oval Office, and one day some of you are going to be sitting right at this desk, and you’re gonna be doing a great job also.” Comments were quick to respond, with one writing, “[Where] are the Epstein files[?]” Another added, “Epstein files must be crazy.” A third wrote, “Anything but the files.” There was also a picture of Trump standing next to the disgraced financier and a series of memes asking where the so-called Epstein Files were. Epstein died by suicide in 2019 following his arrest. Portions of the FBI’s investigative files on the Epstein case have been released to the public. Still, many Americans, including sections of Trump’s base, have been left frustrated that more hasn’t been publicized. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein’s crimes. In September, Trump signed an executive order to separate TikTok from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. The order allows U.S. shareholders to buy up to 80 percent of the company.
Partner updateAD BY QVCSave 25% on a Dyson Fan That Keeps Your Space Allergen FreeFAN FAVORITEDyson's innovative fan keeps your home pollutant-free all-year round.
Pilots have demanded that all Air India Boeing 787s be grounded and inspected for electrical issues after one of the planes unexpectedly deployed its emergency power system. The ram air turbine, commonly referred to as the RAT, is a propeller-driven device that deploys from the aircraft’s fuselage to provide emergency power and hydraulic pressure, typically only in severe failure scenarios. But a flight from Delhi to Birmingham, England, on Saturday, saw it mysteriously deploy, despite the plane having passed all electrical and hydraulic checks. “I have never heard of the RAT being deployed automatically without any hydraulic loss, power loss, or failures,” said Capt. Charanvir Randhawa, president of the Federation of Indian Pilots. In June, Air India 787 Flight 171, from Ahmenebad to London, crashed 30 seconds after takeoff and killed 241 of the 242 people on board and 19 more people on the ground. A preliminary report has confirmed the RAT activated when power was lost, but investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash. Air India operates 34 Boeing 787s in its fleet.
Literary circles are in mourning after the passing of one of the U.K.’s virtuosos of steamy fiction. Dame Jilly Cooper died Sunday morning at the age of 88 after suffering a fall, her publisher announced the following day. Renowned for her “bonkbuster” style of writing, she penned salacious and melodramatic fictional accounts of the scandalous sex lives of England’s uber-wealthy landed gentry. Her best-known work is The Rutshire Chronicles, which enjoyed small-screen success last year with the show Rivals on Disney+. It follows the drama of well-to-do media types in the affluent Cotswolds area of rural England. Last year, the raunchy romp raconteur described being honored with a damehood by King Charles as “orgasmic.” Despite her own work being labeled “bonkbusters”, she told The Guardian in 2016 that it was “a bit of everything.” “You wouldn’t expect books categorized as bonkbusters to have so emphatically stood the test of time but Jilly wrote with acuity and insight about all things—class, sex, marriage, rivalry, grief and fertility,” her agent, Felicity Blunt, said. “Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock,” her children, Felix and Emily, said, announcing her passing. “We are so proud of everything she achieved.”
Britney Spears was seen with a bandaged right leg in a video on her Instagram and said she had fallen down the stairs and popped her knee out. The “horrible” fall took place at a friend’s house, she said. The “Womanizer” icon also said her knee popping out is nothing new, claiming it happens “now and then.” In the video, the 43-year-old stares intensely into the camera as she performs dance moves wearing a low-cut lace dress. “Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend’s house,” she wrote in the caption. “It was horrible… it snaps out now and then, not sure if it’s broken but for now it’s snapped in !!! Thank u god.” She also mentioned her sons, Sean and Jayden. “My boys had to leave and go back to Maui,” she wrote. “This is the way I express myself and pray through art… father who art in heaven… I’m not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better… and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day!!!” The star’s latest video comes amid increasing concern from fans over her health after a string of erratic social media videos. Her 13-year-long conservatorship ended in 2021.
Ben Stiller is opening up about his 2017 separation from Christine Taylor. He also compared their relationship to the 61-year marriage of his parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, which ended with Meara’s 2015 death. “When we separated, my feeling was like ‘Oh, I’m failing at this’ and look at my parents they have this incredible 50-plus-year marriage and I can’t live up to that,” Stiller said in his new documentary, Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost. As Stiller puts it, both couples worked together at the beginning of their relationships, which made him worry about becoming his parents—something he didn’t want to do. He also wondered what “toll” working together closely while touring a comedy act put on his parents’ relationship. Taylor, who rekindled her romance with Stiller during the COVID-19 lockdown, said she felt “history” from his parents’ marriage impacted their own, as he was concerned about the “extra strain” that constantly spending time together could impose. “I also felt like there was a fear from you for me of what that would look like to the outside world,” she said. “I mean it was very loaded.”
Renowned actor Jason Isaacs is celebrating this week for reasons unrelated to awards, accolades, and acting roles. According to an Instagram post, the 62-year-old hit his 27-year sobriety milestone on Oct. 5. The White Lotus star, who hails from Liverpool, England, also got candid about his history with substances until getting clean and sober at age 35. “27 years ago today, the sun rose on the first 24 hours I’d had clean of drugs and alcohol in my entire adult life,” he wrote. “I didn’t wake up [sober] because I didn’t wake up. I hadn’t been to bed.” That morning, Isaacs recalls, he felt hope for the first time in years: “I’d got through one night. Who knew what was possible?” From there on, Isaacs approached sobriety “one step at a time.” The actor, who famously portrayed the sinister Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film adaptations, offered heartfelt words of encouragement to others who may be struggling with drug and alcohol abuse, writing that a sober life is possible ”if you ask for help.”
Taylor Swift fans have caught the ire of their idol for speculating she plans to stop making music after her marriage to Travis Kelce. The megastar sat down with U.K.-based BBC Radio host Scott Mills to discuss her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. “Taylor, don’t tell me this is your last album,” Mills said. “What? No,” Swift responded, seemingly taken aback. “I just saw some fans going ‘Well if she’s going to get married and then she’s gonna have children and then—‘“ Mills said before Swift cut him off, noting: “That’s a shockingly offensive thing to say.” “Absolutely,” Mills responded. The “Shake It Off” singer continued, “It’s not why people get married, so that they can quit their job.” Mills then cut across, “I think the fans were just panicking.” “Oh, I know, they love to panic sometimes. But I love the person that I’m with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music. That’s the coolest thing about Trav.” Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end got engaged in August, although no wedding date has been announced. The Life of a Showgirl, Swift’s 12th studio album, was released on Oct. 3.
French authorities have launched a criminal investigation against Apple Inc, following claims it violated users’ privacy by storing voice recordings made by Siri without their consent. The probe follows a complaint filed in France earlier this year based on testimony by whistleblower Thomas Le Bonniec, a former Apple subcontractor in Ireland tasked with listening to thousands of users’ conversations with Siri, which revealed personal, intimate, and identifiable information shared with the voice assistant, including from cancer patients. An Apple spokesperson declined to comment beyond referring to a January blog post, in which the company stated it “does not retain audio recordings of Siri interactions unless users explicitly opt in, and even then, the recordings are used solely for that purpose.” The probe continues France’s assertive stance toward U.S. tech giants, which has seen the government launch antitrust investigations and implement a digital services tax. President Donald Trump has called such measures discriminatory and has threatened to impose tariffs on France if they are not rescinded.
Kimberly Hébert Gregory, known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory, Vice Principals, and Grey’s Anatomy has died at the age of 52. Her death was announced by her ex-husband, Chester Gregory, in an Instagram post. “You were brilliance embodied, a Black woman whose mind lit every room,” he wrote. “So much more than ex-wife, you were my friend. Our son, the song we wrote together, is the living echo of your light.” Her cause of death has not been announced. The actress played Ms. Davora on The Big Bang Theory, Deborah Curzon on Grey’s Anatomy, and Kyra Hay on Better Call Saul. She also had roles in Two and a Half Men, Gossip Girl, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, and Dollface. White Lotus star Walton Goggins appeared in HBO’s dark comedy Vice Principals with Gregory, who played Dr. Belinda Brown in what was her first regular TV role when it launched in 2016. “We lost one of the best… one of the best I’ve ever worked with,“ Goggins posted on Instagram. ”She made me laugh like no other. A professionals professional... You will be missed my friend. As much as you know.”
MAGA hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman has revealed he was once concerned that his girlfriend would leave him and run away with Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, the founder Pershing Square Capital Management described how the “only scary moment” he has faced over the past few decades was when he had just started dating his now wife Neri Oxman, a former professor of Media Arts and Sciences at the MIT Media Lab, who told him that the man named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 1995 and 2000 was visiting her students that day. Ackman said that at the time, he and Oxman would usually “text and talk all day,” but there was a worrying “radio silence” from her from 10 in the morning to 10 at night on the day Pitt visited her workplace. “I say to myself, ‘OK, I’m going to lose this woman. Brad’s going to steal my girlfriend, and then I’ll get wiped out,’” The Trump-supporting financier suggested Pitt not stealing his girlfriend is another example of the “luck” that has followed him throughout his life. Ackman and Oxman went on to marry in 2019.