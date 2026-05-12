Trump Goon’s Thirsty Bid to Be a Streaming Star Is Leaked

Sean Duffy’s big return to reality TV has reportedly come with a big buy-in from companies his own department is tasked with regulating.

Politico reports that Duffy’s upcoming series, The Great American Road Trip, funded by the Great American Road Trip Inc., offered companies an opportunity to contribute to the initiative in return for VIP invitations, networking and logo placements. Politico reported these “partnership tiers” were offered at $1 million, $500,000, $250,000 and $100,000 levels.

The website lists various “sponsors,” including companies like Boeing, Toyota, and United Airlines—which are all regulated by Duffy’s Transportation Department.

Toyota’s logo is briefly but prominently displayed at the 27-second mark of the trailer for the reality series. The automaker said in a statement that it is “proud to support initiatives that celebrate America’s history, people and the spirit of exploration.”

SCOOP: I obtained a pitch deck in which the entity that paid for Transportation Sec’y Duffy’s new reality show outlined different partner levels — $1 million, $500,000, $250,000 and $100,000 — which include recognition on its sponsors page and networking. https://t.co/zLAj6VfJVx pic.twitter.com/gzseRvjHD5 — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) May 12, 2026

The Daily Beast has reached out to the DOT and The Great American Road Trip, Inc. for comment.

Sean Duffy and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, were both cast members of MTV's 'The Real World.' Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Early aspirations for the series teased the possibility of streaming 10 episodes on YouTube in 2026, and of a major streaming partner (e.g., Fox Nation, Discovery+, or Netflix) coming on board to distribute.

The show would target “Married moms with children,” ages 28 to 54, or “empty nesters,” married with grown children, ages 50 to 70.

Its third target audience would be “patriotic singles and couples who are travel enthusiasts,” ages 25 to 34.

Though reports that Duffy would film the series with his family emerged in March, the Cabinet minister and his wife, fellow MTV reality TV show alum and Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, began promoting the series on Friday.

Duffy revealed then that he spent seven months filming the show, which follows his family and the youngest of their nine children as they travel across the country by car. Duffy said he jumped at the chance to do the series to “encourage all Americans to take a road trip, whether it be two hours or two days, to see your country.”

Duffy’s promotion of the series hasn’t been universally well-received. The Great American Road Trip, Inc./YouTube

However, the project drew backlash due to its timing, as Americans face inflated gas prices.

“It fits any budget to do a road trip,” Duffy said on Fox & Friends.

A spokesperson for the DOT insisted in comments to the Daily Beast that Duffy’s seven months of filming were done “in small, one-day or two stops,” amid criticisms of hypocrisy from former transportation head Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, who pointed out in posts to X that Duffy slammed his predecessor for taking time to be at their sick infant’s bedside while in the role.

The spokesperson added that “production costs were paid for by the Great American Road Trip, Inc., not taxpayers,” amid outcry that Americans had foot the bill for the show.

“The Secretary and his family do not receive any financial compensation,” they added.

When asked about the pitch materials, the DOT told Politico that who and how the Great American Road Trip, Inc. accepts donations from “to celebrate America’s 250th birthday is their decision.”

The department’s “regulatory decisions are guided by career safety professionals, the law, and the facts,” they added.

The executive director of Great American Road Trip, Inc., Tori Barnes, told the site that the organization serves a three-pronged purpose: to celebrate the country’s upcoming 250th birthday, and promote travel and tourism, as well as “the transportation, infrastructure, and ingenuity that built America over the past 250 years and will build America over the next 250 years.”

“We are supported by partners who share these goals and believe in encouraging Americans to rediscover the people, places, and experiences that define our country,” Barnes added, but did not respond to a follow-up about the leaked materials.