Sen. Mark Kelly is unimpressed with the legal threats made against him by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The outspoken Democrat appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night after Hegseth’s defense department called on the Navy secretary to investigate “serious allegations of misconduct.”

In his own social media post, Hegseth declared, “Kelly’s conduct brings discredit upon the armed forces and will be addressed appropriately.”

The video made by the “Seditious Six” was despicable, reckless, and false. Encouraging our warriors to ignore the orders of their Commanders undermines every aspect of “good order and discipline.” Their foolish screed sows doubt and confusion — which only puts our warriors in… https://t.co/UvLXChZnmF — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) November 24, 2025

Kelly responded to Hegseth’s threat in his interview alongside Kimmel, saying bluntly, “I’ve been through a lot more challenging things than this.”

Kelly explained, “I sit on the committee that ultimately had to confirm [Hegseth], so I know a little bit about his background. He’s totally unqualified.”

“And from what I can tell in talking to some of my Republican colleagues... I mean, he just wants to please the president,” Kelly said. “And this is what he can do this week.”

Mark Kelly talking to Jimmy Kimmel. ABC

Kelly pointed out the “ridiculous” nature of Hegseth’s court martial threat, which has been mocked even by members of Hegseth’s own party.

“He’s going to prosecute me under the Uniform Code of Military Justice... for reciting the Uniform Code of Military Justice,” Kelly said.

The senator added, “You can’t make this s--t up.”

Kelly, a former US Navy Captain, was one of six Democratic congressmen who took part in a video last Tuesday reminding military members that they do not need to obey any “illegal orders” from the Trump administration.

Trump responded to the video on Truth Social by calling it “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller expressed similar outrage, describing the lawmakers’ video as an “insurrection, plainly, directly, without question.” Hegseth’s explanation for his threat against Kelly echoed Miller and Trump’s rhetoric.

Kelly and the five other lawmakers released an unapologetic joint statement on Thursday vowing to stand by their message.

“We are veterans and national security professionals who love this country and swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” the statement read. “No threat, intimidation, or call for violence will deter us from that sacred obligation.”

Speaking to Kimmel Tuesday, Kelly stayed true to that promise.