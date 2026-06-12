Trump WH Appears to Have Deleted Pop Star’s Scathing Comment

Ariana Grande did not delete a comment attacking the White House for using her song, a source close to the singer tells the Daily Beast.

The White House’s official TikTok account posted a video showing people being handcuffed under blue flashing lights, set to her song “bye.”

“Please do not ever use my music ⁠in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense. F--- ICE,” Grande responded Thursday in the now-deleted comment, which the source confirmed she did post on the White House’s video.

Ariana Grande's comment has since disappeared from the White House TikTok account. TMZ

The source also confirmed that she and her team did not delete the post, adding instead that they are unsure why the comment on the official White House account is no longer visible. Only Grande or the White House could have deleted the comment.

Firing back at the Wicked actor after her initial attack, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said: “We’ll say this ​one last time: what’s actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal ‌aliens who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens.”

@whitehouse Bye-bye 👋 President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history ♬ original sound - The White House

When the Daily Beast asked the White House where Grande’s post had gone, it sent back the same statement.

Referring to the comment, a spokesperson for Grande previously told Variety that “for some reason it’s not publicly visible.”

Grande did get a win as, at the time of writing, there is no audio on the TikTok, which is captioned “Bye-bye. President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history.”

Does anyone know where the post has gone? Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images

Grande is known to be opposed to Trump’s migration crackdown through ICE, which has gained notoriety through its heavy-handed and at times brutal tactics.

At this year’s Golden Globes, she was pictured wearing an “ICE OUT” pin.

Previously, she posted advice and tactics for her more than 300 million followers about contacting their senators if they witness an ICE deportation in their state.

Grande with an anti-ICE pin at the Golden Globes. Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Along with Grande, several popular musicians have attacked the administration for using their music, including Celine Dion, Rihanna, Jess Glynne, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Beyoncé.