Trump Pick’s Cringeworthy Rap Video Mocked by ‘Daily Show’

The Daily Show roasted a MAGA New York congressional candidate over his homemade rap album about how Donald Trump is totally rad and his foes are all really bad.

Comedian and rotating host Josh Johnson began his Wednesday night segment by noting that Trump endorsee Anthony Constantino, founder of sticker manufacturer Sticker Mule, had taken the Republican primary in the race to succeed New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik upstate.

Trump backed Constantino in the New York Republican primary. Aaron Schwartz/AFP via Getty Images

The CEO’s title alone was enough to lose Johnson’s support. “OK… ‘Sticker CEO’ doesn’t sound like a real job,” he quipped after playing a clip of Constantino thanking Trump for his endorsement. “Like, if you went on a date, and someone said, ‘I’m the president of bouncy balls’, you’d be like… OK, sounds like we’re splitting it, got it.”

Constantino has spent the campaign insisting he’s a fun guy who can take a joke. Johnson allowed only that those voter assurances had at times landed with the warmth of a man who “hit a cat with my car and felt nothing.”

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Exhibit A for the defense is the concept album. “I made a ten-song, patriotic album to persuade all Americans to be more patriotic, and to see the world as we see it, using the power of music,” Constantino previously told supporters.

Johnson cued up one of the ten lyrical tributes to the president, starring an AI-generated Trump skydiving to a parachute landing beside an Aztec temple in the jungle. “Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Uh / Everywhere I go they love Donald, Donald Trump / Down in Mexico, they love Donald, Donald Trump,” the chorus goes.

Constantino has written a series of raps about the president and MAGA's enemies. Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspa/Albany Times Union via Getty Ima

Constantino’s hip-hop stylings moved Johnson to a modest proposal for the entire Black American community. “I know we had our fun,” he said. “But I think we need to let rap go. It’s over now. We lost it.”

The candidate’s repertoire isn’t confined to love songs either. Constantino has also dropped a scathing diss track aimed at MAGA’s various nemeses, rough-riding what was, generously, a beat.

“You dummies let a terrorist run for office in New York City / This poser Mamdani, he ain’t even from here / He’s still a citizen of Uganda, one of the worst, most vile countries on the planet / Whatever happened to never forget?” he throws down.

Johnson conceded the MAGA hopeful might have “it”—if by “it” his critics meant “a learning disability” rather than any talent for rhyme. “Also, I don’t know if you heard that, but… does he think Uganda did 9/11?” he added. “Uganda barely got 7/11!”

As for Constantino’s habit of rapping nowhere near the pocket, Johnson had another theory. “He got so mad, he forgot he was rapping,” the comic said, likening the bars to a man on the street yelling, “And another thing!”