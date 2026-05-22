Trump’s Pattern of Fawning Over Muscly Men Exposed

The president’s fixation with well-built, muscly men was the centerpiece of The Daily Show‘s brutal opening segment on Thursday night.

Host Ronny Chieng played several clips of Trump fawning over men’s physiques, beginning with the president’s commencement speech at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. During his remarks, the 79-year-old called up a cadet with “a perfect score on every single fitness test,” saying, “Wow, this guy must be something. I think we’ll have to invite him up. I want to check it out.”

“Look at this guy. Look at the muscles on this guy. Just hit him on the shoulder, my hand, it’s like hitting a rock,” the president said.

Chieng retorted, “Well, we wanted Trump to stop harassing women, and I guess he found a loophole.”

'The Daily Show' tore apart the president's insatiable thirsting over men. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“I mean, seriously, is Trump a college sophomore? Because if you’ve been paying any attention recently, it looks like he’s been discovering something about himself,” he continued, cutting to several examples through the years of Trump handing out compliments to men whose looks and physiques he was impressed by.

In one speech, he said, “You are a handsome devil. He’s a good-looking guy.” In another, he told an audience, “Now, if you rip off the jacket, you’ll see the muscles are serious.” During one address, the president gestured to a man and said, “He’s so strong. He has those muscles.”

Trump said he was reminded that the Coast Gaurd is important "during hurricanes." Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“OK, I’m just going to say it,” Chieng responded after the clips. “The president needs to f--- a dude, all right?”

“Like, just go for it, Mr. President. I’m not even saying you’re gay,” he continued. “It just seems like something you need to get out of your system, you know, like as a novelty thing. And don’t worry about what your supporters will think. You’ll be fine.”

“Your base will love it—and your shaft,” Chieng concluded.