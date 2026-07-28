MAGA ‘Frasier’ Star Melts Down Over Education ‘Conspiracy’

Kelsey Grammer thinks the U.S. education system is “deliberately” failing students.

The actor-turned-MAGA loyalist believes schools are hindering students by teaching them about America’s shortcomings, he said in a clip from conservative commentator—and wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller—Katie Miller’s podcast, previewed by TMZ.

Grammer also said he co-founded the educational nonprofit The American Revelation to counteract the damage he believes our education system delivers. The group creates “content and experiences” that help Americans “explore and celebrate the nation’s history, founding principles, and enduring values,” according to the organization’s website. Grammer hopes his project will combat the idea that America is a “c--p country,” which he thinks schools perpetuate.

(l-r) Woody Harrelson as Woody Boyd, John Ratzenberger as Cliff Clavin, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, George Wendt as Norm Peterson in Cheers. NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“They don’t like the idea that we are a great country,” Grammer said of U.S. teachers. “Something in our education system decided to think that we aren’t and to teach our children that. And, of course, if you were learning that from your teachers, we believe our teachers. And if they say things like, ‘You come from a c--p country,’ well, you start to think, ‘Well, maybe they’re right. I wonder why I come from a c--p place.’”

“So you end up searching your soul for why you’re not a good person,” he continued. “Why you aren’t good anymore. Why our country isn’t good. So that means mom and dad aren’t very good either, are they? And there’s a whole series of questions that come into it.”

Grammer is a longtime supporter of Trump, calling him “one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had.” He’s also claimed that being a Republican is the “worst thing you can be” in Hollywood and blamed career setbacks on the entertainment industry’s negative perceptions of conservatism. He has said he’s considered running for political office.

Conservative podcaster Katie Miller interviewed Kelsey Grammer about the American education system. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“I would consider it,” Grammer said just last month of a potential campaign. “It would possibly tick that box for me, in terms of the service I feel I should have given to my fellow man—to my fellow countrymen—that I missed in the military. Maybe that would be the way to do it. I have wrestled with it.”

As for our schools, Grammer thinks that teachers criticizing America is “basically child abuse,” he said, adding that discussing U.S. pitfalls in class is a “plot.”

“It’s not a theory,” he said of his notion. “It’s a conspiracy. Someone conspired to introduce the idea that we aren’t a good country through our educational system.”