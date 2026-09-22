Truth Revealed Behind ‘Rehab’ Where Presley Gerber Died

Cindy Crawford’s only son, Presley Gerber, 27, was not living in a traditional rehab facility when he died, according to The Daily Mail.

The site reports that Gerber, who struggled with addiction for at least 10 years, checked himself into a halfway house around 12 hours before he died of a suspected overdose. Halfway houses operate as bridges between rehab or incarceration and regular daily life, according to The Addiction Center.

One source told Page Six that Crawford, a model, checked in to Resolutions Living in Santa Monica on Saturday because he “knew he needed help” and had “not been doing well.”

Gerber died Sunday at age 27. He was Cindy Craford's only son. Monica Schipper/WireImage

Gerber was pronounced dead at 9:45 AM on Sunday, following a police call obtained by Page Six that reported “cardiac arrest” and a possible “overdose.” First responders remained at the scene for three hours, according to the site.

Neighbors to the adjoining houses that make up the luxury recovery facility where Gerber had been staying told The Daily Mail that ambulance visits are common. The facility markets its location in a “prestigious northern section” of Santa Monica. “I saw the ambulance Sunday morning,” one neighbor told the site. “It’s really sad, but it’s not the first time there have been ambulances here…It’s a rehab facility, what do you expect?

“No one wanted a rehab, halfway house on our block, but there was really nothing we could do about it,” they added.

Because it is not a straightforward rehab center, residences like Resolutions Living are more likely to be overseen by basic support staff rather than the doctors, nurses, and licensed therapists that make up the staff in a rehab facility.

According to the business’s website, the “Three Phase Recovery Program” includes “volunteer” work, “spending time practicing their art or music, or learning healthy socialization techniques” under the supervision of “experienced staff.”

It also advertises “luxury” amenities, some of which have been thorns in the side of the facility’s neighbors, who said they resent its expansion in the neighborhood.

Crawford shares Presley, 27, and Kaia, 25, with her husband Rande Gerber. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

“The guy who bought the property got it at a good price, and then when the house next door went up for sale, he grabbed that one too,” one person told The Daily Mail. “So now it’s two big houses next to each other. These are really nice houses…I think he has at least seven beds in each house, if not more. He built a pickleball court in the second house, so now we hear the pickleball noise pretty much round the clock.”

The facility is estimated to cost anywhere from $5,000 to more than $15,000 per month.

Gerber was open about his struggles before he checked in at Resolutions Living on Saturday, posting about his journey in “Mental Health Monday” videos on his Instagram account.

His sister, Kaia Gerber, 25, also a model and actress, told Vogue in August that her brother’s choice to be open about his struggles was an adjustment for the whole family. Kaia and Presley are Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s only two children.

Kaia Gerber opened up about her brother's struggles in an interview from August. Samir Hussein/WireImage

“My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything—and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone.’ There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them,” she said.

The family supported Gerber publicly in comments on his social media posts. They have declined to speak out about his death aside from asking the public for privacy.