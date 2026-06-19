TV Legend Behind ‘Cheers,’ ‘Friends’ and More Dies at 85

Cheers co-creator James Burrows has died at 85, his family tells People.

Burrows enjoyed a decades-long career in television that saw him win 11 Emmys and direct every episode of Will & Grace in its original run.

A cause of death was not provided by his loved ones, who released a touching tribute to the industry legend.

James Burrows, right, on the set of “Cheers,” a show he co-created. NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James ‘Jimmy’ Burrows, who passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family,” the family told People on Friday. “For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history.”

They continued, “As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world.”

The family said Burrows will be remembered as much for his “kindness, generosity, and unwavering belief in the people around him” as much as he will for his work directing over 1,000 episodes of television.

Among those shows he worked behind the camera on were Taxi, Frasier, Friends, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Big Bang Theory, and 3rd Rock from the Sun.

James Burrows and “Friends” star David Schwimmer in 2022. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Burrows’ longtime agent, Rick Rosen, told Deadline that his client was the greatest comedic TV director of all time.

“Jimmy was the greatest comedic television director in the history of the medium,” he said. “He directed the most iconic, defining shows of generations. Always a gentleman, it was an absolute honor to represent him.”

The statement from Burrows’ family spoke to his comedic genius.

“Burrows understood that great comedy was never simply about laughter,” they said. “It was about humanity, connection, and truth. That understanding became the foundation of a career that forever changed television. His influence will continue to be felt for generations through the countless artists he inspired, the stories he helped tell, and the millions of people whose lives were brightened by his work.”

James Burrows and his wife, Debbie Easton, at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's "Mid-Century Modern" in March 2025. Savion Washington/FilmMagic

Burrows continued working well into his 80s. He was a director/EP on all 10 episodes of Hulu’s Mid-Century Modern in 2025.

Burrows was born in Los Angeles in 1940 but moved to New York City as a young child. Twice married, he is survived by his wife, three daughters, and a step-daughter.