TV Legend, 85, Reveals “Wildest” OnlyFans Requests

Donna Mills, best known for playing Abby Cunningham on CBS’s Knots Landing, shared the “wildest” requests she’s received on her new OnlyFans account.

One task involved her L.A. vineyard, which she co-owns with her partner Larry Gilman. “Somebody wants me to film myself, stomping the grapes,” Mills told Entertainment Tonight. “There are a lot of people out there who are turned on by toes, I guess.”

Mills’ acting career started in 1966 with the CBS soap opera The Secret Storm. She later went on to several memorable roles in films, including Clint Eastwood’s Play Misty for Me and Jordan Peele’s Nope. She received a Daytime Emmy for her role as Madeline Reeves on the ABC soap opera General Hospital in 2015.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 21: Donna Mills attends the screening of "A Murder Between Friends" at AMC Century City 15 on January 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Mills joined OnlyFans after the platform approached her, despite not knowing what it was. Her agents explained it was an “adults-only kind of thing,” she told ET, but when Mills met with OnlyFans representatives, they told her it wasn’t just an avenue for sexually explicit work.

“What they said was, ‘You don’t have to do nakedness. You do it the way you want to do it,’” Mills said. “But I’m sincerely happy to be doing it, happy to be interacting with the fans.”

Jane Elliot (right) and Donna Mills (left) in “Knots Landing” in 1979. IMDb

Mills hopes the platform will allow for a “more personal and direct” connection with her longtime supporters, she told Variety in a statement. She added, “sharing moments from my daily life, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and engaging with fans in a more meaningful way. It’s simply another platform to spend quality time with the people who’ve supported me throughout my career while staying true to who I am.”

Mills told ET she was "happy" to be using OnlyFans. jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

When asked on Monday whether she would complete her grape-stomping mission, Mills kept her answer simple.

“You betcha,” she said.