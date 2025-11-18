TV Star Reveals ‘Gross’ Move That Gave Her Food Poisoning

Olivia Munn made herself sick by doing “one of the grossest things” she—or perhaps anyone else—has ever done.

Munn told viewers on NBC’s Jenna and Friends the story of how she learned the hard way that “sushi’s not supposed to be heated by bath water.”

The actress explained, “I needed to take a bath, and I also needed to eat… So I put the sushi next to the bathtub. And I had the bath going. And I got busy and I came back and I was in the bath and I started eating the sushi from the bath.”

Munn has been married to John Mulaney since July 2024. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women's Cancer

The Newsroom actress called the move “one of the grossest things I’ve ever done in my life.” She contracted food poisoning the next day.

“I was at the airport at the gift shop,” the day after, she said, throwing up “into the trash can from afar.” Munn’s theory is that the steam from her bath had a nauseating effect on her sushi dinner. “It didn’t taste heated up. It was still cold,” she said, but she hadn’t paid much attention at the time.

Munn is co-hosting "Jenna and Friends" this week. Raymond Hall/GC Images

“I was working. I was really tired,” she said. “This decision came from being exhausted. I was staying in this hotel, the Shangri-La in Vancouver, and they have amazing sushi.”

While she regrets her choice of meal, she doesn’t regret indulging the soothing effect of a warm bath after a long day. “I love a bath. I need a bath. It’s the quiet time. I just get to relax,” she said. Her one other regret? Recalling the ordeal on air.