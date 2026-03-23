Two-Time Oscar Winner Joins Acclaimed HBO Series

Task’s Season 2 is adding Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali to its cast.

Ali, who won Best Supporting Actor awards for his roles in both Moonlight (2016) and Green Book (2018), will join the HBO series starring Mark Ruffalo, the network announced on Monday.

Ruffalo plays Tom Brandis on "Task." HBO

Task follows Ruffalo’s character, priest-turned-FBI agent, Tom Brandis, who, in the show’s first season, heads a task force to catch the man behind a string of drughouse robberies.

Ali will join the second season as “a seasoned and well-respected DEA agent in Philadelphia whose team comes into conflict with Tom’s unit,” according to Deadline.

The actor was last seen on screen in the 2025 blockbuster Jurassic World: Rebirth, opposite Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey. Prior to that, he starred alongside Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke in the Obamas-produced dystopian thriller Leave the World Behind.

Ali starred alongside Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke in the Obama-produced dystopian thriller Leave the World Behind. JoJo Whilden/Netflix

Ali was announced as the star of Marvel’s upcoming Blade movie in 2019, but after multiple delays, the project has been placed on an indefinite hold. His next film, Your Mother, Your Mother, Your Mother, will be released later this year. The plot details for that project have been kept under wraps.

Task was nominated for multiple Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe awards last year, including Best Leading Actor in a TV series for Ruffalo.