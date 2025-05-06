There’s a superfine line between guts and glory at the Met Gala—and this year was no exception.

The 2025 fundraiser for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute celebrated Black dandyism Monday with the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” harking to an aesthetic culture that defined both Black style and an era of reclamation.

At its most rudimentary form, dandyism is a voracious appetite for style and refined taste. As explained by guest curator Monica L. Miller in February, “Fashion and dress have been used in a contest of power and aesthetics for Black people from the time of enslavement to the present, and dandyism has long served as a vehicle through which one can manipulate the relationship between clothing, identity, and power.”

“The history of Black dandyism illustrates how Black people have transformed from being enslaved and stylized as luxury items, acquired like any other signifier of wealth and status, to autonomous, self-fashioning individuals who are global trendsetters.”

Menswear was notably at the epicenter of the Met Monday, with standout looks coming courtesy of the always wonderful Colman Domingo (who also co-chaired the event) in two Valentino looks, and Teyana Taylor who sported a gorgeous custom suit from Marc Jacobs.

For her first Met in 22 years, Dianna Ross (literally) halted the red carpet in a stunning gown from Nigerian designer Ugo Mozie that featured an 18-foot train embroidered with the names of her children and grandchildren. Lewis Hamilton and Zendaya were also crowd pleasers in white, perfectly fitted suits from Wales Bonner and Louis Vuitton respectively.

While the Met had many winners Monday, it also left a lot to be desired with some deviants refusing to follow the theme (again) and some even managing to mess up a simple suit (in the year of dandyism no less!).

From questionable gowns to downright criminal fashion offenses, here are some of the most head-turning looks from this year’s Met Gala.