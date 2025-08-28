U.S. Rapper Gets Engaged to Dubai Princess

Love is in the air for royal couples this week. TMZ reported Wednesday that American rapper French Montana and Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra are engaged, following the bombshell announcement that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to tie the knot. A representative for French told TMZ that the couple got engaged in June during Paris Fashion Week, where the rapper walked the runway for 3.PARADIS. The couple’s families are reportedly excited for the wedding, though the fine print has yet to be ironed out. French and Mahra, the daughter of United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, have been spotted out and about since 2024, according to TMZ. The princess made waves last year when she appeared to divorce her then-husband through an Instagram post. In a caption signed “your ex-wife,” she wrote: “Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce you.” They share one daughter born in May 2024.