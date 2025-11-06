U.S. Singer Wants Divorce After She Unknowingly Married Sultan

An American singer says what she believed to be an “engagement” to Malaysia’s former king was in fact a marriage—and she now wants a formal divorce. Brittany Porter, 30, claims she learned months after an April 2024 ceremony in Oman that it was a legally binding Islamic “nikah” marriage contract to Sultan Muhammad V, according to the South China Morning Post. He became the Sultan of Kelantan, a region in Malaysia, in 2010 after his father became ill and became King of Malaysia from 2016 until 2019, when he became the first monarch to abdicate from the throne. Porter says she met the 56-year-old Sultan in New York in January 2024, the outlet reported. But he later cut off contact, prompting her demand for “a proper divorce.” In Malaysia, Porter was referred to as “Che Puan,” a courtesy title for non-royal spouses. Porter, who records under the name Brook Lynn, says the relationship featured luxury travel before issues crept in. She also says she suffered a miscarriage in July 2024. She has since returned to music with two singles and plans for an album in January, according to SCMP.

South China Morning Post