Celebrity

Val Kilmer Director Trashes Late Actor as ‘Worst Human Being’

DON’T KILMER VIBE

Being dead didn’t stop Kilmer from getting both barrels from an old colleague.

Harry Thompson
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Actor Val Kilmer arrives at the 23rd Annual Simply Shakespeare Benefit reading of "The Two Gentleman of Verona" at The Broad Stage on September 25, 2013 in Santa Monica, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Late movie icon Val Kilmer has been called “the worst human being I have ever known” by a director he worked with.

Conspiracy director Adam Marcus laid into the star, who died from pneumonia at the age of 65 last year, in a scathing social media post on Monday.

“#MicroIntellectMonday to that time when I directed that guy. The guy who played Iceman and Doc Holiday [sic]. You know the one. Here’s me and the Putz working it out on the set of Conspiracy,” he said, sharing a picture of him and the Heat actor in a now-deleted Threads post, first reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Actor Val Kilmer visits the United Nations headquarters in New York City, New York to promote the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiative, July 20, 2019.
Val Kilmer died in 2025. EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images

He then called out anyone who might be angered by his words, seemingly anticipating backlash.

“And to any of you rolling your eyes because of the whole ‘don’t speak ill of the dead bulls--t,’ f--- that,” he said, adding that if he “did one-tenth of what he did on my set today, he would have been canceled in a blink.”

Actor Val Kilmer of the U.S. arrives for the UK Premiere of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in Leicester Square, London July 17, 2005. REUTERS/Stephen Hird SH/JD
Kilmer worked on iconic movies like "Heat" and "Top Gun." Stephen Hird/REUTERS

He added that he was the “Worst human being I’ve ever known… and that is really saying something.”

Joel Schumacher also expressed concern about Kilmer the year after directing him in Batman Forever in 1995.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 1996, he called the Top Gun star “childish and impossible” and described him as a “psychologically disturbed human being.”

Actor Val Kilmer poses at the premiere of the new animated film, "The Prince of Egypt," from DreamWorks Pictures, December 16 in Los Angeles. Kilmer is the voice talent for Moses in the film. The film opens in the United States December 18.
Kilmer hit back at criticism in 2003. Fred Prouser/REUTERS

Kilmer addressed the criticism in Rolling Stone in 2003, saying, “I’ve been careless about how I viewed my business. But I trust that the truth is the truth and a lie is a lie. Frankenheimer, bless him, he passed on, but he had a history of being mean about people.

“Schumacher’s not a great director by any stretch, but he makes everyone happy, he makes money. But his version of me being unstable—he’s very smart, he can’t say any­thing about work, because then I can sue him for slander.”

Kilmer continued, “The idea is that I’m not responsible. About what? Doing homework? Representing the character? Mak­ing money? I’ve made my employers over a billion dollars. I didn’t really set out to do that, but I’m very proud that I’ve consistently made money.”

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Harry Thompson

Harry Thompson

News Reporter

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harry.thompson@thedailybeast.com

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