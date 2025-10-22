Victoria Beckham Faces Awkward Query About Husband’s Affair

Victoria Beckham found herself in the hot seat on Wednesday when she fielded an inquiry about her husband’s rumored affair back in 2004.

In a new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked the former Spice Girl about her 26-year marriage to footballer David Beckham, including an awkward question surrounding his alleged extramarital fling.

“Speculations, then, at some point in your entire career then come out about your marriage,” the podcaster began.“I know David’s doc touched on this, but can you just explain, for you and David, how did you handle all that, when that came out?”

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are seen on October 15, 2025 in New York City. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Victoria, 51, responded, “We’ve had so much thrown at us and we were talking about it because we’ve recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary and by the way, people said it wouldn’t work.” She then added. “We’ve always just been there together and just ridden the storm, ridden the damn storm.”

Victoria quickly moved on from the topic, pivoting to discuss her struggles with disordered eating, a topic that she spoke about in the public eye for the first time in her Netflix series Victoria Beckham.

Footballer David Beckham, 50, who married Posh Spice in 1999, was rumored to have had an affair with his personal assistant, Rebecca Loos, while playing for Real Madrid. Both he and his wife have put out Netflix docuseries about their lives and while his series briefly touches upon the tabloid rumors of this alleged affair, Victoria’s did not mention the affair at all.

Following the release of his documentary which gained an audience of 3.8 million UK viewers in its first week on the platform, Loos went on British television to contest the Beckhams’ version of events. She criticised the Netflix program, which was produced by David Beckham, for discussing the affair in the context of his feelings and his reputation as opposed to considering the ramifications it had on her life.

Victoria Beckham holds son Romeo beside David Beckham's PA Rebecca Loos during the Spanish Primera Liga match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on September 13, 2003 in Madrid, Spain. Shaun Botterill/Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

However, some people were critical of Loos, saying the docuseries never named her, so she did not need to worry about her current reputation.