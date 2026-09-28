‘View’ Host Confesses Failed Attempt to Set Up Ben Affleck

Ana Navarro has revealed she attempted to set up Ben Affleck with Shakira after Affleck’s second high-profile split with Jennifer Lopez.

The conservative co-host of The View said she has “never met Ben Affleck,” but that didn’t stop her from trying to help him find love again. At a Shakira concert, Navarro saw Matt Damon, 55, and his family. Damon and Affleck, 54, are longtime friends and collaborators.

“Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are friends, and it had just come out that J.Lo and Ben Affleck were breaking up,” Navarro, 54, said. “So, Shakira had broken up with her husband.”

Ana Navarro revealed she tried to set Ben Affleck up with Shakira. YouTube/ The View

“I think she’s friends with J.Lo,” fellow Republican co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, 37, cut in. Lopez, 57, and Shakira, 49, co-headlined the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in 2020.

“Matt Damon said that could be complicated,” Navarro agreed, but added, “Enough time has passed where I think Ben Affleck needs to give Shakira [a call], and Shakira needs to give Ben Affleck [a call].”

Griffin doubled down, saying she wants “better for Shakira” than Affleck. She said Affleck “seems a little messy.”

Actor/director Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2, 2014, in West Hollywood, California. Jeff Vespa/VF14/WireImage

Affleck and Lopez met and got engaged in 2002, then broke up in 2004 without tying the knot. They began dating again in 2021 and finally married in 2022. Then, in 2024, Lopez filed for divorce, which the couple finalized the following year.

In the interim, Affleck married and divorced actor Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three kids; Lopez married and divorced singer Marc Anthony, then dated MLB star Alex Rodriguez before breaking off their engagement.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez dated from 2017 to 2021. Frazer Harrison

Before her first relationship with Affleck, Lopez was also married to Cris Judd from 2001-2003 and Ojani Noa from 1997-1998.

On The View, moderator Whoopi Goldberg stepped in to shut down any rumors.

“None of us know because we only know what’s happening in our backyards,” she said. “So we don’t know what happens in relationships. When you read stuff in the newspaper, or you read stuff online -”

“It’s always true,” Griffin joked. “Unless it’s about us.”