‘View’ Host Snaps at Abby Huntsman for Defending Trump’s War

Abby Huntsman argued in favor of Donald Trump’s war on Iran, calling it a “win for this country,” but Joy Behar leapt to her own defense when Huntsman’s spin on the conversation started to feel targeted.

“I don’t want to take away from what our men and women have been doing over there because what they’ve accomplished is incredible,” Huntsman, who is guest-hosting the show this week, began during the “Hot Topics” segment on Wednesday, which prompted Behar to ask what exactly had been accomplished.

The former Fox & Friends Weekend host then scolded Behar, saying, “I think it’s really easy to sit here and say, ‘What has our military accomplished?’ It’s because of our military that we’re able to sit here and have these conversations and do a show like this, so whenever our military is out there fighting for our freedoms...”

Joy Behar did not appreciate the guest host’s insinuations. The View/ABC

Behar cut Huntsman off, defending herself from the insinuation that she had no respect or reverence for Americans in uniform.

“Don’t make it sound like I’m against the military,” Behar interrupted. “I’m not. My uncles, my father, they all fought—so don’t make it sound like that.”

Huntsman dropped the point she was making as Behar continued, “I’m talking about this particular, as he calls it, excursion, into Iran, what have they accomplished?”

A few moments prior, Behar declared the only “gift to give” was “herpes,” to gasps and laughs from the studio audience.

“I think any time we can deter Iran, whether it’s for another year, whether it’s for 10 years,” from building a nuclear weapon, Huntsman said, “I think that’s a win for this country.”

Replied Behar, “Obama had a deal in place. Obama had a deal,” and Trump “threw it up.”

President Obama’s 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action put tight restrictions on the country’s nuclear capabilities. Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018.

Huntsman only stared back, mouth agape, not quite ready with a counterpoint.

Abby Huntsman called “The View” environment “toxic” after leaving in 2020. The View/ABC

Huntsman’s next move was to make the point that Behar felt insinuated she was “against” the military, and then argued that we “don’t know what the intelligence” was that prompted the Trump administration’s actions.

Behar said, “The word intelligence and him in the same sentence do not go together.”

Huntsman was cornered on Hegseth's track record on "The View" on Tuesday. Evan Vucci/Reuters

Huntsman, a former Fox & Friends Weekend host, also called back to yesterday’s episode, when she was asked five times by co-host Sunny Hostin whether or not she believed her former Fox co-host, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, was “qualified” for his role in Trump’s cabinet. She deflected several times before finally admitting, “I don’t think Pete is qualified.”

Added Huntsman to Hostin on Wednesday, “When you were asking me 20 times yesterday if I think he’s qualified—it doesn’t move the needle. That’s why I’m focusing on the job he’s doing.”