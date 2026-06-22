Comic Rips ‘Nice Guy’ Nate Bargatze for Partying With ‘Fascists’

Comedian W. Kamau Bell slammed MAGA-curious celebrities, including Nate Bargatze, for flirting with “fascists.”

Bell, 53, called out America’s top-selling comedian and a few other “nice white guy” celebrities in a Substack post on Monday with the title “It Is So Easy To Not Do This," spelling out a suggested list of rules to follow for those who are “confused when they are judged for their own actions.”

Nate Bargatze, left, as Donald Trump walks to his ringside seat. The Daily Beast/Amber Searls-Imagn Images

“The rules are so simple. People seem to forget them so often, so I’ve decided to write them out,” the former United Shades of America host wrote.

“The easiest way to not be photographed with fascists is to not go to places where fascists coagulate,” Bell wrote, including two photos of Bargatze, 47, at the White House UFC cage fights. “If you do go to a place where fascists are coagulating, then you had better have a good reason... like a John Brown/Inglorious Basterds good reason."

Bell poses won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program for his CNN series ‘United Shades of America.’ MONICA ALMEIDA/REUTERS

The comedian went on to blast the Grammy-winning comedian’s response to the controversy, saying that “no one cares how much you wanted to see the fights at the White House.”

“If you ever saw me in a photo with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., you be guaranteed that my family was being threatened,” Bell captioned one photo of the “notorious nice and good guy comedian” with Trump’s health secretary.

Nate Bargatze was busted at the event after Cheryl Hines uploaded a picture of him to Instagram. Cheryl Hines / Instagram

Bell also included a picture of Bargatze with Joe Rogan and MAGA governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders from the event. “A photo with Rogan, I can forgive, but I wouldn’t be in a photo with that lady unless... actually, I can’t think of an ‘unless,’” he captioned the image.

Nate Bargatze poses with Joe Rogan and Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Instagram/screengrab

A rep for Bargatze did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment on Bell’s post.

Bell also derided actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt for his confusing excuse for attending two of billionaire Peter Thiel’s secretive Dialog conferences, as well as Serena Williams’s husband Alexis Ohanian’s attendance at the White House cage fights.

“Stop being surprised when people who think you are a nice person are totally bummed out when you reveal yourself to be Team Fascism,” Bell concluded his final rule. “You are smarter than that. If you’re not, then go back to the top and reread this list again.”

Bargatze, the family-friendly comic widely known for his profanity-free comedy, insisted that his appearance at Trump’s birthday brawl was “not political,” according to a source close to the comedian.

However, the Emmy-nominated comedian was captured grinning ear to ear in photos with MAGA figures such as House Speaker Mike Johnson and Bettina Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s new wife.

Mike Johnson didn’t help Bargatze's apolitical gambit by uploading a photo with him. Mike Johnson / X

Bargatze was also photographed with Tennessee’s self-proclaimed “anti-woke” Sen. Marsha Blackburn in February following their conversation about plans for his “Nateland” theme park in Nashville.

Blackburn, 74, and Bargatze, 47, met in February. Office of Sen. Marsha Blackburn