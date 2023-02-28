Watch: The Deadly Waco Standoff That Led to Today

On February 28, 1993, a 51-day siege began on a compound in Texas. It’s one of the most horrifying pieces of modern American history: an intense gunfight between the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) and a religious group, often referred to as a cult, called the Branch Davidians. It ended in a fire that took the lives 76 members of the group, including 25 children.

A new series premiering on Showtime focuses on the fallout of that tragedy. Waco: The Aftermath marks the 30th anniversary of the standoff in Texas. The five-episode limited series centers on what happened after: the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidians, and the seeds that were planted that led to the escalation of the American militia movement.

Alex Breaux plays Timothy McVeigh, the Oklahoma City Bomber, for a hint at how the show tackles domestic terrorism. The series also connects what happened in Waco to the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, showing how the horror show of 30 years ago was Ground Zero for the behavior and discourse we are confronting today.

Michael Shannon reprises his role as the head of the negotiation unit who helped diffuse the standoff. John Leguizamo, Shea Whigham, Annika Marks, Michael Vincent Berry, and Alex Breaux also star.

To call the series timely is an understatement. Check out the trailer below:

The five episodes will debut on streaming and on demand for all Showtime subscribers on Friday, Apr. 14, before making their on-air debut on Sunday, Apr. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.