Trailers
Watch the Trailer for New Gay Rom-Com ‘A Nice Indian Boy’
KLEENEX ALERT
Jonathan Groff and “Deadpool” star Karan Soni star in the new movie trailer—which, warning, will probably make you cry.
Clare Donaldson
Editorial Intern
Published
Mar. 5 2025
5:56PM EST
