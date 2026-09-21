What Cindy Crawford Said About ‘Warrior’ Son Before Death at 27

Cindy Crawford, 60, never wavered from supporting her son Presley Gerber through his battle with addiction until his death on Sunday at age 27.

In March, Gerber shared an Instagram post reflecting on mental health and addiction, writing that he was “absolutely terrified” before undergoing an “ibogaine flood dose” in Mexico. He added that he had “started finding my way back to myself.”

Presley Gerber, model and son of Cindy Crawford, at the Berlin Fashion Week in 2019. picture alliance/picture alliance via Getty Image

The treatment, which is illegal in the U.S., can combat addiction and other ailments. Crawford commented on the post.

“You are a warrior!” she wrote. “Walked thru the fire to find yourself! So proud! 🙏." Gerber responded, “love you mama!!! 💜☮️"

Gerber’s father, businessman Rande Gerber, also commented his support, writing, “I’m so proud of you and your courage. Facing what’s hard takes real strength and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much❤️.”

Gerber wrote back, saying, “thank you pops learned it from you 🙏🏻."

Cindy Crawford supported her son, Presley, through his addiction struggles. Instagram/@presleygerber

Gerber died at a rehab facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records. He had been living in a house on the rehab facility’s grounds. The model had been open about his struggles with addiction prior to his death, saying in 2023 that “whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do” on the Studio 22 podcast. According to a new report from TMZ, Gerber suffered a fatal overdose.

On July 2, Gerber’s 27th birthday, Crawford shared several photographs and a message for her son on Instagram. The photos showed a young Gerber lying on the beach with his mom, and then the two wearing sunglasses indoors.

“Happy birthday @presleygerber 🎂," she wrote. “I’m so proud of the man you’ve become, but I’ll always see you as my little boy! Love you ❤️”

Crawford wrote a birthday post for Gerber two months before his death. Instagram/@cindycrawford

Gerber attended a mental-health-focused event with his parents on June 11, where he spoke on a panel about his experiences with mental illness and addiction.

“The most free I felt was when I was finally honest with myself,” he told the audience.

A representative told TMZ that Gerber’s family “is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”