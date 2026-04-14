What ‘SNL’s Enigmatic Boss Tells Us About Trump’s Legacy

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I attended the star-studded premiere of the new documentary Lorne (about, you’ve guessed it, Lorne Michaels), and the scale of his creation hit me—not just from looking at the screen, but from looking around the audience.

Over the years, SNL’s players have become a cultural dynasty. Who else can claim a list like this—and to be clear, this is just a starter list: John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray, Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, Bill Hader, Andy Samberg, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Will Ferrell, Seth Meyers, Kristin Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Bowen Yang, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Marcello Hernandez…

And that’s before you even get to the writers’ room, which has quietly minted showrunners (Greg Daniels, Paula Pell), filmmakers (Ben Stiller, Akiva Schaffer), and late-night royalty (Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon) for half a century.

What you don’t learn in the documentary, frustratingly, is what drives Michaels. He remains sphinx-like, a man of careful silences and raised eyebrows. But what you realize is he may be the greatest talent spotter in modern media. He has built something rarer than a hit show. He has built a lab, a place where young writers and performers are trained, week after week, to risk humiliation in pursuit of brilliance. To put it all out there. Live.

Michaels’ show, Saturday Night Live, revolutionized comedy, but what it has done for its performers, many of whom turned out to support him at the premiere, may be even more impressive.

And then you think of another of NBC’s “great” talents, Donald Trump. Because Trump, too, had a talent lab. He hosted The Apprentice from 2004 to 2015 and each season introduced up to 18 contestants. Can you name one of them?

And, now, can you name one other than Omarosa?

Most reality shows from that era churned out personalities who became household names. Elizabeth Hasselbeck went from Survivor to The View. Kelly Clarkson came out of American Idol. Bethenny Frankel emerged from The Real Housewives of New York City. But, of course, the only performers who became known from The Apprentice bore the same last name as the host.

How do Trump’s acolytes stack up against Lorne Michaels’? Click through to PRIMAL SCREAM to read Joanna Coles’ full analysis.