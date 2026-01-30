‘White Lotus’ Season 4 Adds Familiar Faces to Starry Cast

The White Lotus Season 4 has officially confirmed its starry cast.

According to Variety, the vacation series has locked in Helena Bonham Carter, Chris Messina, and Marissa Long as the fictional hotel chain’s newest victims. As previously announced, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Alexander Ludwig, and AJ Michalka have also joined the series’ lineup.

Season 4's cast includes two Oscar nominees, Helena Bonham Carter and Steve Coogan. Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

The plot details this season, which will take place in Paris and multiple locations along the French Riviera, are under wraps as usual—but Variety reports that the fourth season will be filmed at the ultra-luxury Château de La Messardière, a former 19th-century palace turned five-star hotel overlooking the Mediterranean, where nightly rates range from roughly $3,000 to $8,000.

Alexander Ludwig joins "The White Lotus" cast. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Series creator Mike White is returning as writer, director, and executive producer—though he will reportedly pause production to return to Survivor for its 50th season.

Season 4 boasts two Oscar nominees in the new group, with Bonham Carter, who was nominated twice for her performances in The King’s Speech and The Wings of the Dove, and Coogan, who was nominated for his screenplay adaptation of Philomena and as a producer on the 2014 film.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Steve Coogan attends "The Ballad Of Wallis Island" Gala Screening at the Ham Yard Hotel on May 28, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images) Joe Maher/Getty Images

Lotus newcomers Ludwig and Michalka have been on screen since they were kids, with Ludwig starring in Race to Witch Mountain and The Hunger Games, and Michalka’s rise to fame with her roles on Disney Channel and as one-half of the sister pop duo Aly & AJ.

AJ Michalka joins Season 4. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Cure Addiction

The Mindy Project and Vicky Cristina Barcelona star Chris Messina will join, along with the cast’s freshest faces, Long and Jonte Edwards, both of whom have had limited onscreen roles (Long’s Lotus appearance will be first TV role).

Chris Messina joins "The White Lotus" for Season 4. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Season 3’s record-breaking viewership looms large over the series’ next installment, as the show and speculation about behind-the-scenes drama dominated headlines throughout last year. That season was also Emmy-nominated 23 times, the most of its run so far.