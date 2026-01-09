‘The White Lotus’ Reveals $3,000 Per Night Filming Location

HBO’s hit series The White Lotus is doubling down on luxury for Season 4—with Saint-Tropez as its next backdrop. Variety reports that the fourth installment of the series will be set in the French Riviera, with filming set to take place at the ultra-luxury Château de La Messardière. The former 19th-century palace, now a five-star hotel, sprawls across 32 acres of parasol pines and cypress trees, overlooking the Mediterranean. A stay at the property doesn’t come cheap. According to Variety, nightly rates range from roughly $3,000 to $8,000, with guests paying for access to a full-service spa, multiple restaurants, children’s camp, and chauffeured rides to the beach via Rolls-Royce. The château will serve as just one of several filming locations for the upcoming season, though HBO has not yet revealed where else the cast and crew will shoot. The outlet reports that production is scheduled to begin in April and run through October. Plot details remain tightly under wraps, but sources told Variety that the Cannes Film Festival could factor into the storyline. While full cast details have yet to be revealed, Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka were announced for the fourth season in December.