‘The White Lotus‘ Announces First Season 4 Cast Members

The fourth season of Mike White’s hit HBO series The White Lotus has found its first cast members in Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka. Both actors got their starts in Hollywood at a young age; Ludwig in films like Race to Witch Mountain and The Hunger Games before graduating to lead roles in shows like Vikings, while Michalka first found fame as one half of the pop duo Aly & AJ with her sister Aly Michalka, as well as roles in The Lovely Bones and more recently as Lainey Lewis in The Goldbergs. Much like the previous three seasons of the show, season four will follow guests and employees over the course of a week at a luxury hotel. For the show’s fourth season, it will be returning to Europe after season two’s Sicilian sojourn, opting to visit France this time around. While a specific location has not been announced, White has previously said that setting a season in Paris would feel “like a cop-out,” while season three star Parker Posey told E! on the Emmys red carpet in September that White was not in attendance because he was in the south of France, “where season four’s gonna be.”