‘The White Lotus’ Sets Next Swanky Location for Season 4

Season 4 of The White Lotus has found its shooting location, according to Variety. And there are two of them.

The site reports that the hit HBO series’ scouts have been scouring Paris and the French Riviera, and are looking at the historic Le Lutetia hotel and the Ritz Paris for filming. When reached for comment by The Daily Beast, representatives for the network called the Variety story “speculative” and declined to comment.

Deadline first reported in September that the fourth season would shoot somewhere in France.

Season 3 of ‘The White Lotus’ is set in Thailand. Fabio Lovino/HBO

Fans will still be waiting awhile for more episodes of the series. Per The Wrap, the new season won’t go into production until 2026, and will premiere sometime in late 2026 or early 2027.

The show usually films at real-life Four Seasons locations, dressed as the fictional White Lotus resorts, but Variety reports that the series will switch things up in Season 4, after HBO did not renew its partnership with the hotel chain. The prior three seasons filmed at Four Seasons hotels in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand—the latter of which brought the series its most watched finale ever earlier this year.

The popular show follows a different set of wealthy patrons each season as they vacation at the lavish hotel chain and contend with the scandalous temptations of their lives at home and abroad—and there’s usually a murder or two.

Some of the show's cast drew speculation about beef with other cast members when Season 3 aired. Jeff Kravitz/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

The third season of the show sparked the most conversation for the Emmy-winning show, with its incest storyline, explosive finale, and the show’s stars inadvertent fueling of fan conspiracy theories. After Jason Isaacs, who plays Timothy Ratliff on the series’ third installment, called filming “a pressure cooker” and alluded to “off-screen drama,” fans pieced together information to fill in the blanks, and the rumor mill produced further buzz for the show.

As for where the show would take place next, show creator Mike White only took cold locations off the table. He teased earlier this year, “For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular.”