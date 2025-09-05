‘The White Lotus’ May Have Found Its Next Location

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The way you take notes can make or break your productivity. But let’s be honest: the usual methods don’t cut it. Paper gets messy, disorganized, and lost. Laptops are cumbersome and hinder real collaboration. And phones? Sure, they’re convenient—until the notifications start rolling in and your focus disappears. The solution? Remarkable’s new Paper Pro Move.

This latest innovation from Remarkable offers the same distraction-free experience as its revolutionary Remarkable Paper Pro Tablet (including the brand’s distraction-proof custom operating system) in a smaller size. As Remarkable CEO Phil Hess puts it, “it’s big enough to hold your work, yet small enough to not get in the way.”

Its 7.3-inch display packs a punch with bright, deep colors and provides a unique writing experience when paired with Remarkable’s custom-developed markers. The digital ink appears instantly, and every pen stroke has the perfect amount of friction to make it feel like you’re writing on paper.

You can select from built-in templates, including grids, lines, and planners, to make it simple to quickly jot down notes over coffee, in class, or during a meeting. Need more room to write? Just turn the Remarkable Paper Pro Move tablet sideways, and the display rotates automatically. Notes can be converted into text with a tap and sent by email directly from the device. Plus, a mere ten-minute charge provides two weeks of standby battery life or three days of active use. Whether you’re using it for work or as a digital journal, the Remarkable Paper Pro Move is a reliable sidekick you can count on.