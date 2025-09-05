‘The White Lotus’ May Have Found Its Next Location
The White Lotus is headed back to Europe for season 4—specifically, France. According to a Deadline exclusive, the most likely contender for the setting of the next season is the Four Seasons’ Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera. Located on the southernmost tip of the Cap Ferrat peninsula, the five-star luxury hotel is close to Nice and an hour from Cannes, making it a popular destination for the rich and famous. Sources who spoke to Deadline stressed that no single location has been confirmed, however, as the show tends to use multiple locations if needed, as it did in Thailand. Deadline notes that France is home to two other Four Seasons hotels, one in Paris and one in the French Alps, which could also be contenders, though creator Mike White reportedly hates the cold and has previously said no to a season set at a ski resort. A season set in France would mark a return to Europe for the franchise after season two was set in Sicily, at the Four Seasons’ San Domenico Palace in Taormina. While we likely won’t have a new season of The White Lotus to watch until late 2026 or early 2027, a mini-season 3 reunion is happening on September 14, when the show competes for 23 Emmy nominations.