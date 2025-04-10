‘White Lotus’ Star Dishes on Shocking Sex Scene Cut From Finale

The White Lotus’ Sarah Catherine Hook was “devastated” that deleted sex scene didn’t make the finale. And “we filmed all of it,” she revealed to the AP.

Show creator Mike White previously revealed on the The White Lotus Official Podcast that after Hook’s character Piper decided the path of Thai monks wasn’t for her, she wanted to lose her virginity—and did so with Nicholas Duvernay’s character, Zion.

White said cutting the scene was “very disappointing” for him as well. However, “I was trying to do too much narratively,” he explained, as the scene would have added 10 minutes the finale’s already 90-minute runtime.

“I was hearing that they were probably going to have to cut it,” which was hard to hear at the time, Hook said. When she saw the finale, however, she had a change of heart.

“I was actually really glad that it wasn’t in it because I do think it would have been a weird interrupter,” she said, agreeing with the point White made on the podcast that the scene “had a little bit of a romantic rom-com vibe.” Hook explained, “It was like a rom-com mixed in with all of this really heavy stuff and enlightenment and my father trying to poison his family. It just would have felt tonally off.”

Fans may have agreed with Hook and White if the scene had been shoehorned in anyway, but it hasn’t stopped them from speculating about clues to when it happened. Piper’s ruffled hair and smirk in the scene just before Lochlan nearly dies by the pool was immediately flagged as the scene’s likely placement—but also clearly demonstrates how strange the timing would have been.

Mike White revealing that Zion taking Piper's virginity was a cut scene from "The White Lotus" season 3 has sent the internet into a spiral 🫨 📸: Max pic.twitter.com/KlSMtu40Rh — Page Six (@PageSix) April 9, 2025

Hook revealed there was another clue later, in the episode’s last scene, when the siblings sit in the “three wise monkeys position” on the boat leaving the resort. “My little smile is like, ‘I just had sex for the first time,’ but then people read that like, ‘Oh I’m just a little princess, I love being spoiled,‘” she said in an interview with TV Insider.

In the end, Hook concluded, though the removal made sense, she still hopes to see the scene put to use somehow. “I’ve been saying I will be demanding the release of a short film,” she joked, “since the material is there and it’s so good, it’s so funny, and I would love to see it.”