GET OUT ‘View’ Host Goes Scorched Earth on Trump Goon: ‘Children Are Dying!’ Whoopi Goldberg has absolutely had it with one particular member of the Trump administration.

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Donald Trump’s Health Secretary earned a scathing rebuke from The View host Whoopi Goldberg, who erupted on air after the U.S. lost its measles eradication status.

“I’m just gonna say it—get his a-- out of there!” Goldberg said to applause on the show. “He has gotta go. Impeach him, impeach him, impeach him!”

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Under Kennedy's reign as health secretary, measles infections have surged. Alex Wong/Alex Wong, Getty Images

The hosts had just discussed Kennedy’s social media post in response to the James Bond casting announcement in which he shared a doctored photo of himself in a tuxedo and bow tie, staring down the camera and aiming a giant carrot-like a gun with the Bond-inspired text, “Food. Real Food.”

The hosts were incensed at the joke’s timing. “I don’t wanna say it, but I feel like he’s responsible for many people not making it,” Goldberg said of the measles spread in the U.S.

Kennedy’s AI-generated 007 makeover swapped the Walther PPK for a carrot. X

“Get him gone, man,” she said as Joy Behar interjected, “The others are still there. They still have two more years.”

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Goldberg said Kennedy should be the first to go. “Start with this one,” she said, “and then go to Hegseth and then go to the other ones, and get people in these positions who can actually do the damn job! We are tired of this. People are dying. Children are dying. Stop it. Impeach him.”

Kennedy is a longtime vaccine skeptic who defended his views after he was made Trump's Health Secretary. Justin Sullivan

At least 13 people have died from measles in the U.S. in 2025 and 2026, according to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Seven were children. Reported cases in the country this year currently total over 5,000.

Goldberg’s heated take comes amid doctors publicly shaming Kennedy, a proponent of vaccine skepticism, since the massive increase in measles spread. The disease was declared eradicated in 2000 after widespread use of the measles vaccine, until it returned under Kennedy.

“I don’t think it’s an accident that this is happening under the current administration,” Dr. William Moss, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told The New York Times after studying the disease for the past 25 years.

Kennedy blamed COVID for the measles uptick in a post on X. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The former acting director of the CDC, Richard Besser, said in a statement, “It is no surprise that the resurgence of measles has coincided with an administration that has inflicted significant damage to our healthcare system while spreading false claims about vaccines.”

Jesse Goodman, a former Chief Scientist at the Food and Drug Administration, shared similar thoughts: “This represents both a national embarrassment and the tip of a dangerous iceberg.”

Kennedy blamed “COVID-era disruptions” for the drop in MMR vaccine usage and pledged to “stop measles outbreaks, protect American families, and work to regain U.S. measles elimination status” in a post on X.

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