Whoopi Goldberg Has Harsh Message for Her ‘Ghost’ Co-Star on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg, 70, is not team Demi Moore when it comes to one particular “Hot Topic.”

Moore, 63, came up during the show’s “Hot Topics” segment on Thursday, after the actress made the case for embracing artificial intelligence in comments made at the Cannes Film Festival.

The clip of Moore’s argument that, “to fight” AI “is, in a sense, to fight something that is a battle that we will lose,” was played on the show in a montage of famous women—including Reese Witherspoon, Sheryl Sandberg, and Mel Robbins—who urged their fans and followers to not be “left behind” by men, who are making the technology part of their daily lives at a higher rate.

Moore’s definitive answer about artificial intelligence at Cannes made her the most prominent inclusion in the montage. Despite Moore and Goldberg starring together in the 1990s film Ghost with Patrick Swayze, Goldberg did not soften her reaction to Moore’s insistence that AI is here to stay.

Goldberg co-starred with Moore in “Ghost,” alongside the late actor Patrick Swayze. Paramount

While co-host Sunny Hostin told the View audience that she uses AI for everything, including crafting text messages to her husband, Goldberg insisted she had no interest in the tech right now and did not appreciate the celebrity women pushing it.

“I don’t want anybody telling me that I have to lean in to keep up with her,” the host said, even as Hostin told her, “It’s so good, Whoopi.”

Moore was Oscar-nominated for her starring role in “The Substance” last year. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“I’m sure it is, but I talk to people. I go out and talk to people, and I do stuff I understand,” Goldberg explained. “I understand when something comes in like a car and a horseless carriage, it’s great, and it isn’t great. It’s wonderful, and it isn’t wonderful.”

“I need what I need, and I’m going to find the way that I need to get in there. This rush to push—I don’t like being pushed the way I feel I’m being pushed because people want us to get on top of it,” she added.

Goldberg told the audience, “Go with how you are ready to do it. Find out when you’re ready to do it.”

Then, gesturing to the screen where the clip of Moore and others played, “And I’d like to see a lot more people of color saying to people, you need to get on top of it because I don’t feel represented here.”