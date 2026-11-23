Hank Schrader’s last words in Breaking Bad became the title of actor Dean Norris’ book about the series. But the actor still has some major regrets about how he said goodbye to the iconic show.

“I was saying goodbye to six years of my life,” Norris told Obsessed: The Podcast. “I was saying goodbye to the show. I was saying goodbye to Albuquerque in New Mexico. And it was really an emotional day, and I remember that kind of hitting me throughout the day, that this was it. I’m done; I’ll never film this great show again.”

Norris played DEA agent Hank Schrader for all five seasons of the hit show, which premiered in 2008 and follows Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a high school chemistry teacher who starts cooking and selling crystal meth with his former student, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), after receiving a terminal lung cancer diagnosis. The show won 16 Emmy Awards out of 58 nominations.

(L-R) Bryan Cranston and Dean Norris in "Breaking Bad." AMC

Norris’ final scene in the third-to-last episode, “Ozimandias,” took place in the Albuquerque desert. He “pulled an Irish exit and slipped out of town” the same day he wrapped filming instead of celebrating with the cast and crew, he wrote in his new book, Do What You’re Gonna Do: The Definitive Oral History of Breaking Bad.

“I had already accepted a role in a science fiction drama called Under the Dome, based on a Stephen King novel,” Norris wrote. “I was supposed to arrive on set in North Carolina the next day, to get acclimated, but I decided to change my flight and leave that afternoon. This came as something of a surprise to the cast and crew who had planned a little get-together that evening to say farewell to Hank Schrader... and to me. ”

“It was just one of those things that hit me, man,” Norris explained to Obsessed host Matt Wilstein. “It was so emotional for me, and I don’t know why. I had a plane ticket for the next day. I got done around three o’clock in the afternoon, and I just couldn’t take it. I couldn’t take reliving it and going at it. I kind of do regret it a bit, because maybe I should have enjoyed or commiserated or whatever you want to call it, talked to everybody that night, but I was just like, ‘I gotta get out of here.’”

Norris left New Mexico the day he wrapped filming. AMC

Breaking Bad launched Norris into a sphere of Hollywood he hadn’t seen before. He went from being “a regular working actor, which I was plenty happy to be,” to starring in what The New York Times named the best TV show of the 21st century. Breaking Bad was so consuming for so long that Norris had completely changed by its ending, not just as an actor, but as a person.

But the extent to which the show affected Norris remained elusive to him for a while. He flew out of New Mexico and moved on to another acting job, and another. Processing the last five years of Breaking Bad was “too emotional” for him, he said—and so, for some time, he didn’t. But a conversation with Cranston, his co-star, made him reconsider his approach.

“I’m sorry that he did that,” Cranston said about Norris’ abrupt exit in Do What You’re Gonna Do. “I think he regrets it, as well. There are things that we go through in life that we don’t savor or look forward to. And yet we still need to do them to say goodbye to someone—a eulogy or a speech or a toast... giving your daughter away at her wedding. There are many things you still should do despite the fear factor or the anxiety or embarrassment or all those things. And that’s one of them.”

Bryan Cranston as Walter White.

“I’m sorry that he didn’t have the forethought to say, No, I’ve got to stick this out,” Cranston continued. “I’ve got to risk feeling emotional about this and saying goodbye and expressing myself. Maybe it’s a man thing, as silly as that is.”

But at the time, Norris “was like, ‘eff it,’” Norris said. He hopped on a plane to North Carolina, leaving his memories from Albuquerque buried in the desert.

“It took me a while to process what all this meant to me, not only as a character and as an actor, but just in my life,” Norris added. “I mean, it changed all of our lives.”

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