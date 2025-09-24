‘Wicked: For Good’ Trailer Shows ‘Wizard of Oz’ Characters

The final trailer for Wicked: For Good was released on Wednesday, giving fans their highly anticipated closer look at how the film will call back to the Wizard of Oz.

Dorothy, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion, and Scarecrow all appear in the trailer, as does the classic story’s famous tornado and ruby slippers.

Director Jon Chu has been tight-lipped about how much dialogue or screen time the iconic characters will have, but confirmed Dorothy will play a more substantial role this time around.

Dorothy and friends speak with the wizard in the new scene from the trailer, in which the wizard tells them to “Bring me the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West, so I have proof that she’s dead.”

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande return as Elphaba and Glinda in the second Wicked film installment, out November 21. Chu’s Wicked: For Good shows Elphaba’s metamorphosis into the Wicked Witch of the West, as she continues “her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals,” reads the film’s description.

Glinda, on the other hand, “has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity,” the synopsis says.

Glinda and Elphaba’s struggle to balance their relationship manifests in the trailer with a brief peak at a face-off between them, in which Elphaba strikes Glinda’s wand with her broom.