‘Wicked’ Stars Roasted for Awkward Sequel to ‘Holding Space’ Moment

The press tour for Wicked: For Good is underway, and the film’s stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande gave the internet yet another viral interview to roast ahead of the sequel’s release on Nov. 19.

The Wicked stars appeared in a video for Elle Germany during which they were asked, “If you had to describe each other’s aura, what color would it be?” Grande, 32, tells Erivo, 38, “Yellow. Sunshine. I think there’s also purple.” Erivo, pleased with her co-star’s response, tells Grande, “That was very good.”

They were dipping into that green elixir before this premiere lmaooo — 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤✧ (@markpatti_) November 7, 2025

Grande then seems to worry that her “purple” response sounded like a callback to Erivo’s Tony-winning performance in Broadway’s The Color Purple. “Not The Color Purple,” she says apologetically. “Did I just say that Cynthia Erivo’s aura was purple?” Grande asks, embarrassed, as Erivo comforts her, “I think it’s quite lovely though, I think that’s right.”

Some fans mocked "Wicked: For Good" star's "Elle" interview, in which they described the color of one another's "auras." Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Omg they dont know what it means pic.twitter.com/2QSQHx6XMZ — pinks (@ohi219) November 7, 2025

Cynthia Erivo (L) as Elphaba and Ariana Grande (R) as Glinda in 'Wicked: For Good' trailer. YouTube Screenshot/Universal Pictures

As for Grande, Erivo says, “I see, like, a ceil blue. Like aqua. And like, sunset-orange.”

Grande tells her, with complete sincerity, “I’m so moved by that response.”

They carry on until they ask the interviewer to join in and offer their thoughts on the color of the stars’ auras. Grande then tells the reporter, “Yours is pink,” while Erivo offers that the aura is “lovely,” as they toy with the words “vacillates” and “ombre” to describe what they see with their spiritual eye.

this is the most fakest ppl and reactions ever — Please help us all (@rawduggy) November 8, 2025

“We’ve never been asked that question. That’s a great question to ask,” Erivo tells the reporter. “That’s incredible,” Grande adds. The interaction set the stage for yet another round of fan ridicule. Wrote one Reddit user, “They’re sweet and all, but this annoys tf out of me.”

The viral moment harkens back to others from the stars’ interview with Out last November, in which Erivo becomes emotional when she’s told that “People are taking the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’ and really holding space with that and feeling power in that.”

A confused Erivo says, “I didn’t know that was happening,” twice as she reflects on how “powerful” the revelation is, during the exchange that became meme-able for its melodrama and Grande’s choice to hold one of Erivo’s fingers as she spoke.

Grande later admitted she “didn’t know what any part of it meant” but nodded along enthusiastically because she “knew something big was happening.”

More moments from the first Wicked press tour brought the stars to tears on a pretty regular basis. Grande addressed online critics about their frequent tears, “If you’re just gonna comment saying how annoying it is, I’ll say it first. I’m annoyed, I’m tired. My tear ducts” are tired, she told E! News last November.

I need what the drugs they’re on — Ravindra Srivastava (@Ravindra_Sonu) November 9, 2025

can they just kiss or something the tension makes me uncomfortable — taco bell (@calaveraskelita) November 8, 2025

While many commenters expressed their annoyance with the affectionate stars, just as many or more are happy to see them reprise the tearful and cuddly personas that made their initial press tour just as talked about as the film itself.